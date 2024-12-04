Residential Home Health and Hospice Expands Via Tutera Senior Living Partnership

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care and Residential Home Health and Hospice have expanded their existing partnership to offer hospice care in the Kansas City, Missouri, region.

Tutera and Residential have maintained a partnership since May 2022, through which the home health and hospice company provides home health services in the Kansas City market. This latest move adds hospice to the mix.

“The focus of our partnership with Residential is to support patients at every stage of care in the communities we serve,” said Randy Bloom, president and COO of the Tutera Health Care Division, in a statement. “By expanding the partnership with Residential, we increase access to care and are better able to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

Through the collaboration, Residential will accept patients from four Kansas counties and seven in Missouri. The organization also serves communities in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.



Residential has been on a growth trajectory in recent years, through both health system partnerships and acquisitions.

Similar to its collaboration with Tutera, Residential partners with the Chicago-based NorthShore–Edward-Elmhurst Health to offer home health and hospice to the health system’s patients. The two organizations expanded their partnership last year to include palliative care.

Also last year, Residential acquired Illinois-based Safe Haven Hospice from the senior living provider Christian Horizons for an undisclosed sum. The transaction expanded Residential’s presence in four Illinois counties. The company is a division of Graham Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

In 2022, the Michigan-headquartered company acquired Comfort Hospice in Missouri and Grace Hospice in Ohio for undisclosed amounts.

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, extended stay and respite services to seniors and their families across 10 states.