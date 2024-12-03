NuHealth Partners with Hospice of New York to Offer Inpatient Care

NuHealth is partnering with Hospice of New York to offer inpatient end-of-life care to its patients.

The company operates Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC), and the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility. Each of these organizations is based in Nassau County, New York state. NuHealth was formally known as Nassau Health Care Corp.

“By offering inpatient hospice care at NUMC, we are ensuring all of Nassau County’s residents have access to compassionate end-of-life services regardless of their ability to pay,” said Megan C. Ryan, NuHealth interim president and CEO, in a statement. “Hospice of New York’s proven expertise ensures that this initiative will provide the highest standard of care to patients and their families, including those from low-income and at-risk populations. Bringing this kind of care to those at their most vulnerable is why NUMC exists and why this partnership is so groundbreaking for both our institution and hospice.”

Advertisement

NuHealth has also appointed Simon Ulubabov to the newly-created position of executive vice president for hospice and palliative care services at NUMC.

New York state had the fourth largest aging population nationwide in 2021, with 4.6 million seniors 60 and older, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) reported.

About 48,644 Medicare decedents utilized hospice services that year, a lower number compared to other states, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Advertisement

“This is a special day for Nassau County,” Robert Osgood, administrator of Hospice of New York told local news. “It is an honor to partner with NUMC for this strategic alliance rooted in quality care that places patients at the center.”