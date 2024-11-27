Faith Home Health and Hospice to Take Over Holton Hospital’s Home-Based Care Programs

Kansas-based Faith Home Health and Hospice will acquire the home-based care operations of Holton Community Hospital.

The hospital in September announced that it would be closing its home health and hospice services as of Dec. 31, citing “significant financial challenges brought on by changes in health care payment models, the expansion of Medicare replacement plans and increasing competition from other agencies.”

“[The two organizations are] actively working towards finalizing a purchase agreement that ensures [the hospital’s] dedicated local staff will continue to provide compassionate care to the community,” Holton Community Hospital CEO, Carrie Lutz, said in a press release. “Faith Home Health and Hospice shares [the hospital’s] commitment to exceptional service and is enthusiastic about partnering with [the hospital] to meet the needs of the patients and families.”

Kansas is home to about 2.9 million people. Of these, approximately 910,000 (32%) are over 50; 520,000 (18%) are over 60; 270,000 (9%) are over 70; and 120,000 (4%) are over 80, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Close to 18,000 Medicare decedents in Kansas elected the hospice benefit in 2022, a rate of nearly 52%, which exceeded national averages that year, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

Holton Community Hospital is collaborating closely with Faith Home Health and Hospice to ensure continuity of care for patients and families, the organization indicated in the press release. Faith Home Health and Hospice assumed management of the programs effective Nov. 17.