Hospice of the Chesapeake Launches New Dementia Program Amid ‘Urgent, Significant’ Need

Hospice of the Chesapeake has unfurled a new dementia care program aimed at providing improved emotional, educational and practical support for patients and their caregivers as their conditions progress.

Demographic trends were among the key factors that drove the program forward, said Monica Escalante, chief strategy and information officer at Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The Maryland-based hospice and palliative care provider has seen a significant increase in demand for dementia care amid a growing population of seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions across its service region, which spans four counties in the state.

Individuals with dementia have a range of medical, nonmedical and psychosocial needs to address, and often caregivers navigate a complex health care system and myriad community resources, Escalante stated. The new program is designed to alleviate stress for patients and families alike while also improving care collaboration as dementia conditions reach critical stages, she added.

“Recognizing the profound emotional, physical, and financial toll that dementia care takes on families, we felt compelled to create a program that offers the necessary resources and support to both patients and their caregivers,” Escalante told Hospice News in an email. “We aim to create a much-needed safety net for the community providing not only compassionate care for those with dementia, but also resources, education and emotional support for caregivers who often bear the emotional, physical and financial strain of the diagnosis.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s geographic service region is home to a swelling dementia patient population, among the fastest growing nationwide. An estimated 12.9% of Maryland’s senior population have Alzheimer’s dementia conditions, the highest prevalence in the East and Southeastern regions of the United States, reported the Alzheimer’s Association.

This statistic highlights an “urgent need” for a specialized dementia care in the region, Escalante indicated. Responding to the community’s needs is a “responsibility we cannot ignore,” she added.

The new dementia services are designed to support home-based care for dementia patients and provide assistance to their families and caregivers, including education on the skills and information needed to manage their loved ones’ care safely.

Providing resources and education around home-based hospice and palliative care delivery can help reduce the frequency of medical appointments, emergency room visits and hospitalizations among dementia patients, which can worsen their symptoms and increase caregiving strain, the organization indicated in a statement.

Hospice of the Chesapeake, through the new program, developed a Patient and Caregiver Resource Guide, which features practical tips, details about advance care planning, information on the stages of dementia and medical terminology associated with the disease’s progression, among other topics.

The new program provides patients and their caregivers with direct support from Hospice of the Chesapeake’s interdisciplinary care team. This approach helps empower caregivers by transferring “critical knowledge” from hospice professionals and guides them through the different stages of dementia conditions while connecting them with supportive resources, according to Escalante.

“One of the most valuable resources available through our dementia care program is the expertise and support of our trained care teams,” she said.

The new dementia services were developed in collaboration with the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) and the Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC).

Hospice of the Chesapeake also collaborated with Aliviado Health, an organization that provides dementia education and training resources to home health and hospice providers. Aliviado Health’s program is part of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing (HIGN) at New York University’s (NYU) Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Staff training is among the most important considerations when launching a dementia care service line, Escalante stated. Establishing a financial strategy to support operational needs is also key, with community collaborations and partnerships with other health care providers central to sustainability, she said.

“To sustain this program long-term, we plan to pursue strategic local partnerships with our health care partners and community groups,” Escalante said. “These collaborations will help secure the necessary resources and support to ensure the program continues to thrive and evolve to meet the needs of both patients and caregivers.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake is among the nearly 400 providers participating in the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) payment model. The CMS Innovation Center announced the GUIDE demonstration in July 2023, which is designed to improve quality of life for dementia patients and their caregivers by addressing care coordination, behavioral health and functional needs.

Participation in the GUIDE model has grown since its inception. More than 40 hospice and palliative care organizations are participating, joined by health systems, primary care providers and physician groups.

“The long-term goals of our dementia care program are to establish a comprehensive support system that addresses the needs of both individuals living with dementia and their caregivers,” Escalante told Hospice News. “Ultimately, our goal is to enhance the quality of life for both patients and their families, fostering a more inclusive, informed and supportive environment for everyone affected by dementia.”