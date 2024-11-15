NPHI Builds Resources to Enhance Support for Cancer Patients

Without family caregivers, many patients would not be able to receive hospice, palliative or other forms of home-based care.

This is the challenge that faces many families of cancer patients, who may be unsure of what to do after their loved one receives a diagnosis. For this reason, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) has developed a guide for those patients and families, in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

“As a practicing clinician, I will tell you that when I meet patients, if somebody’s really sick with cancer, it’s an overwhelming experience. And if you go online and start looking for information, you’re going to find a lot of stuff, but how are you going to know that it’s the right stuff?,” Marian Grant, NPHI’s innovation lab clinical advisor, told Hospice News. “We can give them and their families, or whoever matters most to them, some key information that they can have in the middle of the night, when they have an issue, and don’t know what to do.”

Advertisement

The guide is applicable to any cancer patient, regardless of whether or not their conditions are terminal, according to Grant. The Advanced Cancer Care Patient & Caregiver Guide is designed to help ensure patients can stay in their homes as much as possible, avoiding unnecessary 911 calls and emergency department visits. The document is part of a series of guides oriented around specific health conditions.

Cancer is among the more prevalent serious illnesses in the United States. More than 2 million new cancer diagnoses are expected for 2024 alone, according to the American Cancer Society. In addition, the society projects more than 611,720 cancer deaths this year.

Cancer and circulatory disease patients represent three-fourths of those who utilized hospice in 2022, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. Dementia and neurological illnesses make up the remaining 25%.

Advertisement

Key topics covered in the guide include:

Information About Cancer

Openly Talking About Cancer

Managing Symptoms

Managing Medicines

Taking Care of Yourself

Additional Treatment Options

“Cancer patients and their caregivers often face the daunting challenge of navigating complex care systems. Yet, with the right support, they can avoid unnecessary hospital stays and focus on what truly matters: creating lasting memories at home with loved ones,” Dr. Cameron Muir, chief medical and innovation officer at NPHI, said in a statement. “Our work with the American Cancer Society allows us to provide this vital resource to guide and empower patients and their families to take control of their care. Our goal is to enhance their quality of life, allowing them to receive compassionate care in the comfort of their own homes.”