DOJ Reportedly Leaning Towards Lawsuit to Block UnitedHealth Group-Amedisys Deal

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) may soon opt to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the acquisition of Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) by the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary Optum.

Bloomberg first reported the news, based on comments from unnamed traders who were reportedly knowledgeable about the deal. This comes on heels of a “last rights” meeting between the DOJ and the two companies to advocate for sealing the deal. Amedisys stock dropped 4% on Monday as rumors of a pending lawsuit circulated.

“The primary basis of the DOJ suit purportedly concerns the combination leading to higher home health care prices in the regions where AMED is a main competitor of UNH’s LHCG, which the company acquired in 2023,” Scott Fidel, analyst for Stephens, indicated in a research note. “To relieve these concerns, AMED proposed the disposition of 100+ locations to a private operator in [Texas] contingent on deal close. However, these remedies do not seem sufficient to satisfy the hardline Biden DOJ.”

Optum, in June 2023 penned its agreement to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash transaction of $101 per share, or about $3.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close this year.

Last summer, DOJ began investigating potential antitrust concerns related to the Amedisys-Optum deal. To date, neither Amedisys nor Optum have been accused of any wrongdoing.

The DOJ performed a similar investigation — and filed a lawsuit — when Optum acquired the health care technology company Change Healthcare. A federal court eventually allowed that deal to proceed.

In order to mitigate antitrust concerns, Amedisys has agreed to sell some of its locations to the PE-backed home health and hospice provider VitalCaring, possibly more than 100. The VitalCaring transaction is contingent on approval of the UnitedHealth Group acquisition.

DOJ’s attention to the transaction reflects a larger federal focus on antitrust actions. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that created a White House Competition Council shortly after taking office. The order was designed to address antitrust concerns in a range of industries, including health care.