New Day Healthcare Acquires Intrepid USA’s Missouri, Texas Hospice Assets

Texas-based New Day Healthcare LLC on Monday announced its acquisition of Intrepid USA’s hospice operations in Missouri and in its home state.

The transaction expands the home-based service provider’s existing presence in those markets. The deal includes Intrepid’s hospice assets in Joplin and Springfield, Missouri, as well as its locations in Beaumont, Texas.

New Day Healthcare has additional strategic growth plans in store once the acquisition completes, with more deals on the near horizon in coming months according to CEO and Founder G. Scott Herman.

“We plan to provide multiple service lines in the markets we serve and expect to continue to expand those offerings, both within our footprint and in new markets,” Herman said in a press release. “The team members we are adding are best in class and we are thrilled to welcome them to New Day. We expect a smooth transition as we welcome them on board.”

Dallas-based home health and hospice provider Intrepid USA Healthcare Services’ geographic footprint spans 66 locations in 14 states. Intrepid has two locations in Beaumont, Texas, where the company provides home-based hospice, palliative and supportive care services. The company provides hospice care at home through its location in Joplin, Missouri.

New Day launched in 2020 by a group of former hospice and home health professionals. The organization, through several home care brands, offers hospice, home health and personal care, along with pediatric services and clinical decision support.

To date, New Day has integrated 11 acquisitions into its pipeline, the company reported. The company provides care to nearly 120,000 patients annually across 30 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. New Day has an average daily census of 12,000 patients.

Brands under the New Day’s umbrella include Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, New Age Hospice, Compassion Hospice, Home Care Providers of Texas, Pathfinder Home Health, Envision Health Partners and AssistCare, among others.

The company’s two-pronged strategy hinges on organic growth and acquisitions. New Day reported that it anticipates closing additional acquisitions “over the next several months,” in the news release.

Similar to national demographic trends, swelling aging populations are driving demand for hospice in both Missouri and Texas. Seniors 65 and older represent 18.4% of Missouri’s overall population and 13.8% of Texas’, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization among Medicare decedents reached 47.79% in Missouri during 2022, with rates reaching 52.23% in Texas that year, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Hospice utilization rates hovered at 49.1% nationwide that year, according to the Alliance report.