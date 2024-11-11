Eden Health Acquires A Plus Hospice Care

Eden Health of Northern Nevada, dba Eden Hospice, has acquired A Plus Hospice Care in its home state. Financial terms were undisclosed.

Through the transaction, A Plus Hospice Care patients will have access to Eden Health’s additional services, including home health, home care and palliative care. The M&A advisory firm Agenda Health consulted on the deal.

Cultural alignment, proximity to its existing footprint and the seller’s strong track record on compliance were factors in Eden’s decision to acquire, Jamie Brown, the company’s COO, told Hospice News in an email.

“Cultural alignment — A Plus has a phenomenal reputation in the Northern Nevada market, not only are the staff great, but they also have great outcomes as evidenced by their results on Care Compare which align greatly with Eden Hospice’s current standings,” Brown said. “For us, this acquisition was an ‘easy’ decision because we knew we would not have to come in and clean up a ton of compliance/regulatory/quality outcome issues at all.”

About 17.4% of Nevada’s 3.1 million population are older than 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 16,000 people elected the hospice benefit in 2022, about 46% of the state’s Medicare decedents that year, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

Eden Health is a 100% employee-owned company operating in Washington state, Nevada, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Arizona.

The deal will add 70 patients to Eden’s average daily census. A Plus and Eden first connected by way of introduction by Agenda Health, according to Spencer Walters, senior director for the firm.

“This acquisition represented an expansion opportunity into an adjacent market within a state where the buyer, Eden Health, had developed a growing footprint,” Walters told Hospice News in an email. “Eden Health has successfully grown their regional presence by supplementing organic growth efforts with an aggressive acquisition strategy.”