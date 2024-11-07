Adopting Tomorrow’s Tech: 5 Steps to Effective AI Training in Hospice

In today’s hospice environment, providers are continually asked to do more with less. Staffing shortages, rising costs and growing patient demands make efficiency a critical component of success. Enter artificial intelligence (AI). From automating administrative tasks to improving scheduling and optimizing resource allocation, AI is poised to significantly enhance operational efficiency at every level. In turn, proper training will play a monumental role in helping teams get comfortable incorporating this technology into their clinical and administrative workflows from day one.
Providers will be best served to follow 5 key steps to effective AI training as they work with their technology partners to articulate a comprehensive strategy based on their organization and its unique needs. These steps incorporate:
- Hands-On Training
- Benefits
- Ongoing Support
- Integration
- Collaboration
Daniel Zhu, Vice President, Product Management at MatrixCare, an industry leader in interoperability with an award-winning EHR, shared his perspective on the state of hospice AI, helping Hospice News to outline the top components hospice leaders should consider as they build an AI training program for their teams.
The Impact of AI on Hospice Operations
AI’s impact on hospice care is accelerating, primarily due to its capacity to streamline processes and reduce the administrative workload for staff. A standout area where AI excels is automating administrative tasks like data entry, reporting and documentation. By managing these time-consuming processes, AI allows caregivers to focus more on direct patient care — the cornerstone of hospice services.
AI is also transforming scheduling and resource allocation. It analyzes patterns in patient needs and staff availability, optimizing schedules to assign the right caregivers, to the right patients, at the right time. Not only does this prevent staff from becoming overburdened and burnt out, but it also guarantees that patients receive the timely care they need, when they need it.
Lastly, AI plays a vital role in reducing errors. By automating data-driven tasks and utilizing predictive analytics, it can detect potential errors in documentation or medication administration, mitigating the risk of mistakes that could harm patients or lead to regulatory consequences.
1. Build Familiarity Through Hands-On Training
The best way to get teams comfortable with AI is through practical, hands-on experience. Hospice organizations should incorporate AI tools gradually into everyday tasks, starting with simpler functions like automated scheduling or data entry, and working up to more complex use cases.
“AI will never replace a caregiver or a clinician, but caregivers and clinicians who use AI will replace those who don’t because of the power it gives them to be more efficient,” says Zhu.
By learning AI in the context of tasks they already perform, staff will gain familiarity with the technology without feeling overwhelmed, ultimately helping them stay more competitive in their field while making the organization more competitive as a whole.
2. Emphasize the Benefits
One of the key concerns staff might have is whether AI will take away from the human element of hospice care. Introducing this kind of technology requires a thorough breakdown of the benefits for patients and staff, and the impact AI can make on outcomes across the organization. “AI technology is no more or less complicated than implementing any new piece of technology,” notes Zhu. “The key is having a proper implementation plan and identifying champions within your team who are excited about the benefits.”
AI is designed to complement and support caregivers’ work, not replace it. Leaders should highlight how AI can reduce the amount of time spent on mundane and redundant tasks like documentation, allowing caregivers to focus more on providing compassionate, personalized care to patients.
“There’s a lot of documentation in hospice care, and AI helps caregivers quickly identify important pieces of information, allowing them to react faster and provide better care,” says Zhu.
3. Offer Ongoing Support and Resources
AI is constantly evolving, so it’s important to provide continuous training and support for hospice teams. This could include regular workshops, refresher courses, and access to online resources to help staff stay up to date with new AI features or capabilities. This support can also come from within, where the “champions” help other team members who are struggling to adapt.
“Having champions who adopt new technologies early can communicate their benefits and improvements to the rest of the team, helping everyone adjust and learn,” says Zhu. Further, having a designated AI expert or “super user” within the team can provide employees with a go-to resource when questions arise. Between those individuals and the technology partner’s dedicated support team, there is no shortage of resources to help everyone optimize their use of AI.
4. Integrate AI with Existing Systems
To smooth the transition and jump-start machine learning, AI tools should integrate seamlessly with the existing hospice management systems and the data flowing through them. “The more examples AI can draw from, the better it will serve your organization,” says Zhu. “Partnering with vendors that have access to a broader pool of data will enhance your AI’s effectiveness.”
Integration and interoperability should be a focal point in preliminary discussions between hospice leaders and their technology partners when looking at new technologies or reevaluating their existing platforms. Additionally, when staff see AI working within familiar platforms, it reduces the learning curve and helps foster a sense of continuity rather than disruption. This takes the idea of building familiarity through hands-on learning a step further by enabling caregivers to explore new tools in an environment with which they’re already acclimated.
5. Facilitate a Culture of Collaboration and Feedback
Finally, creating opportunities for collaboration and feedback during the AI implementation process is critical to the success of any training program. By creating a collaborative culture around this new technology, hospice teams will feel more invested in the process and empowered to suggest improvements. Continuous feedback helps ensure that the technology is being used effectively and that any adjustments can be made to better meet the team’s needs. “Open communication is key,” says Zhu. “Share experiences among team members — both successes and lessons learned — so everyone benefits from the insights gained.”
Preparing Teams to Work with AI
Introducing AI into hospice workflows requires thoughtful preparation. Teams need to feel confident and comfortable using this technology, understanding how it enhances their work rather than replacing it. By focusing on hands-on training, benefits, ongoing support, integration and collaboration, providers can more effectively train their teams to get the most out of AI as hospice technology and the industry evolves.
This article is sponsored by MatrixCare, an industry leader in interoperability with an award-winning EHR built to support the entire patient journey through efficient transitions of care, connectivity to health systems, and long-term referral partnerships. To learn more about interoperability done right, visit https://www.matrixcare.com/hospice-software/.