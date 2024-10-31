This article is sponsored by Trella Health. In this Voices interview, Hospice News sits down with Jessica Chew, GM, PAC Provider Growth, Trella Health, to talk about how CRM technology has become an essential tool in helping providers streamline operations and do more with less. She breaks down some of the common misconceptions around CRM technology in post-acute care and maps out the key benefits. She also explains how a CRM builds stronger referral relationships and enhances operational efficiency in the hospice space.
Hospice News: What life and career experiences do you most draw from, in your role today?
Jessica Chew: I started my career as a journalist, and I still use so much of what I learned in that experience. Asking tough questions, weighing multiple sides to issues, not burying the lead — meaning leading with the most important piece of information first when talking with people — and communicating clearly and efficiently. I lean heavily on those skills in my role today.
We often hear how post-acute organizations are striving to streamline operations and do more with less. How has CRM (Customer Relationship Management) technology become essential in achieving these goals, and what specific benefits does it offer in this context?
First, we help leaders decide where they want sales reps to spend their time based on historical referral patterns and current visit-to-referral conversion reporting. Ensuring that teams focus on the right activities is essential and can save a lot of time.
Second, when sales reps are in the field, it’s crucial to give them quick access to the information that matters most. This includes providing clinical updates on patients, sharing notes from previous conversations to pick up where they left off, and tracking expenses for providers to stay up-to-date with regulations.
Lastly, enabling sales reps to easily create their schedules based on their goals helps make them more efficient. When sales reps are more efficient and log more information in the CRM, sales leaders have more data to make better decisions.
What are some of the common misconceptions about CRMs in post-acute care?
One of the most common myths we hear is that providers don’t need a CRM in post-acute care, which is simply not true. I’ve worked with many post-acute organizations, and those that operate most efficiently and achieve the best results use a CRM. They have better plans and execute those plans more effectively with a CRM.
We also hear that a CRM is like “Big Brother,” where managers just want to track what staff are doing. That is also not true. The leaders we work with genuinely want to provide their teams with tools to make their jobs easier and more manageable. Most reps, once they start using the CRM, view it as their digital assistant, something that makes their day-to-day work more enjoyable and easier to manage.
What members of an organization benefit most from using a CRM and how does it support their success?
A CRM provides value across the organization, from executive teams to sales reps. The data a CRM captures helps with forecasting, strategic planning and reporting. Sales leaders, for example, constantly need to monitor performance, coach reps, onboard new hires, and understand how their teams are tracking goal attainment and identifying new targets. They also need a place to store their field coaching notes and access historical data to optimize rep performance.
Sales reps, of course, spend a lot of time in the field building relationships, and they need something that gives them information to fuel those relationships. Being a Customer Relationship Management tool, the primary use case is to help reps build better relationships. When a rep has on-demand access to the account history for their book of business, detailed visit notes on each contact, and clinical data regarding patients, it becomes easier for the rep to create a more meaningful relationship with each referral source.
How does a CRM build stronger referral relationships and enhance operational efficiency?
First, Trella has market data integrated within its CRM, which enables teams to speak with referral sources about their organization’s performance metrics, competitive strengths and value proposition.
Second, when a provider makes a referral, they want to know that their patients are being cared for and want to receive updates. CRMs can also clinically connect field teams without the need for them to access an EHR, providing sales reps with notes they can share about patients when meeting with providers, which is a great way to build a relationship.
What advice do you have for someone new to CRMs or considering a CRM for their agency for the first time?
Hospice leaders need to understand their organization’s goals and how they want their team to operate. They need to map out the standards they want to uphold and the tools they need to be successful. In doing so, they can determine the best configuration for their CRM and hit the ground running.
Every team has nuanced tactics that must be engrained in their culture and a personalized approach to sales. If providers understand what they’re trying to achieve, there is so much more they can do with a CRM without getting overwhelmed.
I think that’s what prevents many post-acute organizations from moving forward. By focusing on what you want your team to achieve, and then figuring out how a CRM or another tool can make that possible, you can mitigate many of the challenges associated with new technology adoption and get the most out of your technology from the start.
I highly recommend for any organization planning to implement a CRM that they designate an executive sponsor and/or an internal champion to ensure goals are being defined, everything is implemented as expected, and adoption of the CRM is maximized.
Finish this sentence: “In the hospice industry, 2025 will be defined by…”
… a deeper integration of data-driven insights and a personalized care approach, enabling providers to deliver more compassionate, tailored care that meets the unique needs of each patient.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
