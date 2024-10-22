SSM Health at Home Joins Wisconsin Hospice & Palliative Care Collaborative

The home health and hospice provider SSM Health at Home has joined the Wisconsin Hospice & Palliative Care Collaborative (WHPCC).

SSM Health at Home is part of the SSM Health System. Headquartered in Missouri, the system also services patients in Illinois, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

WHPCC was incorporated as a 501c3 organization in 2021. The collaborative includes members Agrace, Rainbow Hospice Care, Unity Hospice, Adoray Home Health & Hospice, Hospice Alliance and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their combined geographic footprint covers 80% of the state.

Through the collaborative, the members share best practices, quality initiatives, diversity programs and staff education and volunteer management opportunities. They can also leverage their combined strength in negotiations with payers and vendor relationships.

“The SSM Health at Home team is dedicated to helping people live life to the fullest wherever they call home,” Denise Gloede, president of SSM Health Continuum of Care, said in a statement. “Our care teams focus on improving quality of life, providing not only physical care

but also emotional and spiritual support. We look forward to partnering closely with other mission-driven organizations in Wisconsin to provide exceptional patient care through shared knowledge and best practices.”

The collaborative extends a growing industry-wide trend of small-to-midsize nonprofit organizations joining forces to leverage their combined resources in value-based payer relationships and other initiatives.

The WHPCC member companies have collaborated on quality benchmarking and improvement, revenue cycle management, compliance, policies and procedures related to hospice eligibility and other joint initiatives, members told Hospice News in 2021. They have also bargained collectively with vendors for discounts on services and supplies.