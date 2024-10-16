Dr. Nancy Weber, Assistant Professor, Vice Chair for Quality and Patient Experience, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

In our latest episode of the Hospice News ELEVATE podcast, we tackle a crucial issue:

coordination between hospice and palliative care and hospital emergency departments.



Join us as we sit down with Dr. Nancy Weber, assistant professor and vice chair for quality and

patient experience at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Dr. Weber shares

valuable insights on how emergency department and hospital staff can improve their

understanding of hospice services and foster better coordination for patient referrals.