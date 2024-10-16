Podcast

Dr. Nancy Weber, Assistant Professor, Vice Chair for Quality and Patient Experience, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

By Mick Stahlberg |

In our latest episode of the Hospice News ELEVATE podcast, we tackle a crucial issue:
coordination between hospice and palliative care and hospital emergency departments.


Join us as we sit down with Dr. Nancy Weber, assistant professor and vice chair for quality and
patient experience at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Dr. Weber shares
valuable insights on how emergency department and hospital staff can improve their
understanding of hospice services and foster better coordination for patient referrals.

As a branded content writer for Aging Media, Mick crafts insight-driven stories that deliver the most comprehensive expression of a brand. Beyond the office walls, he is a music producer, DJ, and enthusiastic gamer with a love for cold weather and tall, pointy rocks.