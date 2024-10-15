Optum’s Home-Based Care Arm Propelling Growth at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary OptumHealth is a growth engine for the massive health care and insurance company.

In addition to other services OptumHealth holds a substantial home health and hospice business. Optum is in the process of acquiring the home health and hospice provider Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED), with closing expected before the end of the year, pending some regulatory hurdles. Optum last June penned its agreement to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash transaction of $101 per share, or about $3.3 billion.

The Amedisys deal is among a slew of large acquisitions by Optum, which include the home health and hospice provider LHC Group and the health care tech company Change Healthcare. Optum closed its $5.4 billion acquisition of LHC Group in February 2023.

“[UnitedHealth Group] revenues of $101 billion grew more than 9% [in Q3] over the prior year, with strong growth again at both Optum and United Healthcare,” UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex said in an earnings call. “Optum health revenues grew by over $2 billion and are approaching $26 billion. This was driven by an increase in both the number and type of care services we offer and the patients we serve, especially in the home and among those with complex needs.”

Optum operates three subsidiaries, Optum Health, OptumRx and OptumInsight. The company’s consolidated third quarter revenues reached $63.9 billion in Q3, up $7.2 billion year over year, with growth led by Optum Health and Optum Rx. At Optum Health, a rising number of patients served under value-based contracts and expansion of the types of care they offer spurred their growth.

As the Amedisys deal waits in the wings, UnitedHealth Group continues to have its eye out for potential transactions.

“Our capital deployment is going to be very much led by our five growth pillars of focus for the organization — United Healthcare, value-based care, our technology -ed opportunities, our pharmacy businesses and financial services,” CEO Andrew Witty said during the Q3 earnings call. “Those are going to be the areas in which we think about capital deployment. Value-based care is really the organizing principle which binds all of that together.”