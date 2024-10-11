Hospice in a Hurricane: How Empath Health Responded to Back-to-Back Disasters

Hospice providers in the southeastern United States are reeling from the impacts of two massive hurricanes that have occurred during the past two weeks.

The first, Hurricane Helene, was the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005. The death toll as of Oct. 25 reached 225, the Associated Press reported. Affected states include Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

On Helene’s heels came Hurricane Milton, which struck this week. This storm also made landfall at peak intensity in Florida and to date has caused 14 deaths, according to media reports. Both storms were accompanied by multiple tornadoes, and millions were left without power, internet access or cell phone service.

The Florida-based hospice and senior services provider Empath Health saw the majority of its service region affected by the storm, which caused substantial damage to infrastructure in many communities. Empath reported no major injuries among its employees, according to CEO Jonathan Fleece. However, some employees did lose entire homes or experienced significant damage, as well as cars and other essentials.

The organization took action to ensure they were as prepared as possible prior to the storm to maintain continuity of care for patients.

“We do our best through pre-storm planning to come up with our communication plans with our patients and their families. Sometimes we’ll go to back up and secondary contacts,” Fleece told Hospice News. “When we can’t reach people by phone, once we have any kind of access to roads, we will do our very best to do some sort of a check in.”

Throughout these processes, Empath’s volunteers aid clinicians in maintaining contact with patients as well as home visits.

These efforts are coordinated through an emergency management team, led by commander Matt Chaloux, that engages in disaster planning and response, Fleece said. Building on lessons learned from Hurricane Ian in 2022, Empath also established a mobile response unit — a vehicle designed to provide clinical, communications and logistical support during catastrophic events. The unit is modeled after similar vehicles used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We can literally go anywhere the roads are accessible, and then we can set up full connectivity through satellite communications to support patient care,” Fleece said. “We can equip it for whatever is needed, if it’s tech support, clinical triage, call centers. We staff it basically with all your essential team members.”

Empath Health’s Mobile Emergency Response Unit (photo courtesy of Empath Health)

Empath Health, a nonprofit, emerged in its current form in 2020 from a merger with Stratum Health, where Fleece was previously CEO. The organization’s business lines include hospice, home health care, primary care, palliative care, PACE, AIDS and sexual wellness care, veterans’ services and adult day programs, serving more than 23,000 individuals. The organization is the parent company of 20 affiliates and four philanthropic foundations.

Empath Health has set up a fund to aid employees who were affected by the hurricanes, helping to provide them with housing, transportation, child care and other needs, according to a statement posted by Fleece on LinkedIn. The organization’s board of trustees has pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000.

“Our foundations are partnering with our HR team to allow colleagues across the state to donate unused PTO to the fund, which will be converted into cash. This is just one more way we’re coming together to support one another,” Fleece said in the statement. “Now more than ever, we need your help. The faster we secure our colleagues, the faster we can ensure they are ready to serve our patients and communities.”