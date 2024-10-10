New Executives Tapped At Hospice Organizations Across Country

Dr. Cameron Muir Named NPHI’s New CMO

Dr. Cameron Muir has been named as the new CMO of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

Muir steps into the role while holding his existing title as NPHI’s chief innovation officer. His new title signals the organization’s strategic plans to reshape hospice care delivery through patient-centered, innovative approaches, according to NPHI CEO Tom Koutsoumpas.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Cameron’s visionary leadership,” Koutsoumpas said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “His deep expertise and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those with advanced illness have been instrumental to our success. I have no doubt that his expanded role will further drive the innovation and impact our members deliver to patients and families every day.”

NPHI is a national advocacy organization with more than 100 nonprofit advanced illness care providers, including those offering hospice and palliative care services. Muir joined the organization in 2019 as its chief of clinical innovations.

During his tenure, he has helped to develop and oversee the launch of the NPHI Innovation Lab, which focuses on designing systematic approaches to improve advanced illness care by examining trends in population health, claims analytics and practice optimization.

“Cameron’s leadership has already left an enormous mark on NPHI and the end-of-life care community,” NPHI President Carole Fisher said in the statement. “His ability to think innovatively, and outside the box, while driving meaningful change will undoubtedly help us achieve new heights as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Muir was previously chief innovation officer at Capital Caring Health. He first joined that company as its executive vice president of clinical services and CMO in 2002 while holding a similar role at Hospice of the Piedmont from 2019 to 2020.

Muir also has served as the medical director for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovations’ (CMMI) high-needs Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) program.

There he helped to develop standardized approaches to claims analytics, quality measurement and care coordination strategies aimed at improving cost-savings. He also held an executive leadership position for a Program for All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE) program, overseeing as both its clinical and medical director.

3HC Announces New CEO

3HC Home Health & Hospice Care Inc. has tapped Jennifer Whitley as its new president and CEO.

The North Carolina-based nonprofit made the recent leadership decision months after Whitley ascended into an interim CEO role in April. She has served as the hospice provider’s assistant vice president clinical services for the last decade as well as its chief clinical officer, holding the latter position for 9 years.

Thus far, Whitley has navigated several challenges and made strides in operational efficiencies by leveraging new technology platforms, most recently implementing a new electronic medical record system, according to Shirly Harkey, registered nurse and board chair at 3HC.

“Over the years, Mrs. Whitley has led the organization through many challenges and opportunities to improve clinical care, documentation and operational efficiencies,” Harkey said in an announcement. “Her passion to provide excellence in home health care and hospice is evident.”

Established in 1981, 3HC is headquartered in Goldsboro, North Carolina and serves 24 counties in the state. The nonprofit provides home health, inpatient and home-based hospice, pediatric hospice and veterans services. The hospice also offers a summer grief program for bereaved children, Wing Camp, which launched in 2000.

Whitley joined the organization 29 years ago as a visiting nurse.

“I knew almost immediately that home health and hospice was my calling,” Whitley said. “My vision for 3HC is to continue to be an industry leader in home health and hospice care, be recognized for organizational excellence and support an environment to improve the quality of life for our team members and those we serve.”

NorthStar Care Community’s New VPs

Michigan-based NorthStar Care Community (NSCC) has recently announced two executive changes.

Denise King has been named its new vice president and chief branding and marketing officer. Part of King’s responsibilities include assisting with raising awareness of hospice services and helping to bridge gaps of unmet needs among families.

Patricia McDaniel has become the organization’s vice president and chief business development officer, who first joined the organization in 2019. McDaniel oversees NSCC’s strategic development and provides leadership and management of its market operations.

Both King and McDaniel also join the organization’s leadership council.

“We recognize that Denise and Patricia are strong leaders with a deep understanding of our mission,” NSCC CEO Patrick Miller told local news. “By adding them to our leadership council, they bring tremendous expertise to our leadership council that will help us continue to deliver compassionate end-of-life care to patients across the more than 20 states we serve.”

NorthStar Care Community affiliated with Centrica Care Navigators in February. The nonprofit organization also includes Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice and Anchors’ Jo Elyn Nyman Programs for Children, which provides pediatric and perinatal hospice services. NSCC’s combined footprint spans 60 counties in Michigan, serving more than 1,800 hospice patients and roughly 900 palliative care patients.

Community Hospice & Health Appoints Interim CEO

California-based Community Hospice & Health Services has appointed Mathew Francis as its new interim CEO following the departure of Alisa Bettis, who held the role for two years before stepping down.

The nonprofit organization established a search committee, charged with recruiting a new president and CEO. Francis’ key priorities during the transitional leadership period include ensuring stability, strengthening stakeholder engagement and providing strategic leadership oversight.

He brings more than 35 years of executive experience, previously serving as co-founder and president of Pacific Rim Advisory Group.

“We look forward to welcoming Mathew to the Community Hospice & Health Services as Interim CEO and are confident with his extensive executive experience and knowledge in leadership he will continue to work with the leadership team to ensure the continuity of operations and strategic initiatives while searching for a new permanent replacement,” said Chad Van Houten, board chair at Community Hospice & Health Services, in a statement.

Community Hospice & Health Services serves more than 2,500 patients annually across California’s Central Valley region.

Established in1979, the nonprofit provides adult and pediatric hospice and palliative care services and operates an inpatient facility, dubbed the Alexander Cohen Hospice House. The hospice also provides outpatient mental health counseling services and bereavement support, including its youth grief program, Camp Wokini.