Future Leaders: Tej Dhillon, Founder and CEO, Seva Hospice

Tej Dhillon, founder and CEO of Seva Hospice, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Dhillon recently shared details about his career trajectory with Hospice News about the ways the industry is evolving.
What drew you to come to work in the hospice space?
I kind of had a roundabout way of getting into hospice. I wasn’t in the health care field. Initially, my father actually owned an assisted care facility, which he bought in 2006. He purchased that because my grandmother had dementia. He really wanted to create an environment in a place that he felt was suitable for his own mother, and so he had purchased an assisted living facility.
One day, a home health nurse came into the facility and said, “You should get into home health.” My father was a little older at the time, and he did eventually go down the path of wanting to start a home health company, and then I had joined him in that endeavor. So, we focused on growing the home health business for about six years.
When I took the reins over the business, I had always wanted to get into hospice care from personal experiences. We know people who have gone through hospice care. I knew of the benefit. It was a natural extension of our business. So in 2019 I launched a hospice company, which became Seva Hospice. The past five years, being immersed in hospice, I’ve come to really love this industry. It’s turned me into a huge advocate for hospice. I think it’s a beautiful service.
What would you say is the biggest lesson that you’ve learned since starting to work in hospice?
Compassion and empathy kind of go a long way. I have an amazing staff at Seva. Oftentimes, I hear it’s like the little things that they do that make a world of difference for the patients that we’re caring for.
What I hear from my staff is just being present for the family during this difficult time can provide immense comfort.
If you could change one thing with an eye towards the future of hospice, what would that be?
We need greater education about the hospice benefit at an earlier stage, whether that’s through palliative care or just understanding the hospice benefit. I think the hospice benefit is a really rich benefit, and I think that not enough providers and community partners really recognize all of the services, as well as the patients. There could be more education there.
Secondly, I really hope the bad actors get out of the industry. Being such a big hospice advocate, I do feel that there are these articles that are painting hospice in this bad light, which is really unfortunate for those of us that truly care.
What do you foresee looking ahead to say, 2025 What do you foresee as being different about the hospice industry?
There’s a lot of increased demand for hospice services. All the baby boomers will have turned 65 by 2030, so there is going to be an increased demand for hospice.
Personally, I’m very interested in the AI space around health care. I’m curious to see how AI can infiltrate the health care landscape, whether that’s care plan coordination, whether that’s scheduling, just overall quality improvements or efficiency. How can we leverage technology to help with every aspect of health care?
This could help to ease the workforce challenge that’s faced around the country. That’s something that I’m excited for. I think that that’s ever growing.
In a word, how would you describe the future of hospice?
I would say “evolving.” We have these massive demographic shifts with the baby boomers. Almost all of them are now almost at the Medicare age.
With the advancement in technology that I just mentioned, public acceptance, there’s always new palliative care models that are being thrown out there. There’s new government models that they’re trying to look at, so I just think the industry is continuing to evolve.
If you could go back to your first day working in hospice and give yourself any piece of advice, what would it be?
The only constant is change. I’ve been in home health for 12 years, but I’ve been in hospice for five. Even if you just look at the past five years in hospice, you have this aging population. You have staff shortages. You have value-based care, and then you have all these new government regulations and payment models. We had the pandemic. We have AI coming in.
The advice that I would give is to embrace change before you become overwhelmed by it.
The second part of that is — my father actually had a really good saying. He would say, “The patient comes first, and the dollar will follow.” If you do all of the right things, if you care for the patient and focus on the quality of care, you build that reputation in the community. That will propel your business forward.
