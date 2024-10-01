This article is sponsored by Homecare Homebase (HCHB). In this Voices interview, Hospice News sits down with Donnette Threats, Director, Product Management – Hospice, Homecare Homebase, to explore the importance of bringing insights from the field into software development. She explains how her team works with clients to gather feedback and prioritize improvements to HCHB’s offerings. She also discusses her background in the hospice industry and how her experience in the field informs her current position.
Hospice News: What is your personal and professional background, and how did you get started in the hospice industry?
Donnette Threats: My journey began at a hospital in Buffalo, New York. During my senior year of high school, I had the privilege of being a candy striper at a local hospital, where I worked with patients primarily in the hospice ward. There, I observed how simple acts of kindness could have a profound impact on patients and their overall well-being.
One memorable experience was with a patient who initially kept her room dark and avoided engaging with others. Starting with small gestures, like bringing her ice water and combing her hair, we gradually built trust. Over time, she opened her blinds and allowed me to take her for wheelchair rides while sharing her life story. This experience profoundly impacted me, shifting my career focus from nursing to psychology to better understand how our outlook affects our outcomes.
I continued my journey in hospice care, several years later, as a counselor at Suncoast Hospice (later Hospice of the Florida Suncoast, now part of Empath Health). The organization’s commitment to education and staff development allowed me to grow into educational and leadership positions.
What led you to the software space?
As the hospice industry, along with technology advanced, Suncoast Hospice began searching for an electronic health record (EHR) system to meet these needs. This search resulted in the creation of Suncoast Solutions in 1997. My introduction to the software space was as a subject matter expert, reviewing and providing feedback on features during the developmental process. I later transitioned to working at Suncoast Solutions full-time, initially as a National Trainer.
I had the privilege of working with hospices across the country, varying in size, services and geography. This diverse experience provided me with a deep understanding of the unique needs of the hospice industry and how software solutions can address these needs.
How does your background inform your role today?
Life is a constant preparation for our next steps. Before joining Homecare Homebase, I spent several years running a small hospice in a rural community. This experience taught me about the unique challenges hospices face in rural areas, complementing my knowledge from working at a large hospice in a metropolitan area. These diverse experiences, combined with my perspective as a former consumer, profoundly inform my role today.
As the Product Director for Hospice at Homecare Homebase (HCHB), I constantly draw upon my past experiences. My hands-on experience at the bedside and understanding of hospice operations in various settings allow me to make informed decisions that prioritize patient and family care.
In each decision I make, my primary focus is on the well-being of patients and their families, ensuring they receive the quality care they deserve and on the professionals who provide this care. If this means reaching out to someone with current experience, I do so to ensure that our product positively impacts patients and families during the most critical times. My background empowers me to understand the nuances of hospice care and drives my commitment to deliver solutions that truly make a difference.
What are some of the ways that you and the other members of the product team work with clients to get feedback from the field?
Hospice care excels in its continuous advocacy for patients, families and staff. At Homecare Homebase, our team prioritizes listening attentively to our clients. Many of our ideas and initiatives originate directly from client feedback obtained through user conferences, issue resolutions, focus groups and other engagements. This hands-on approach ensures that we remain in tune with their needs and consistently show up for our stakeholders.
Client interaction is the cornerstone of our product development process at Homecare Homebase. This process begins by identifying client needs or ideas, which drive most of our development efforts. We then define the requirements through a series of client interactions, such as clinician ride-alongs to observe workflows, group or individual interviews, surveys and various methodologies. This step is crucial for ensuring accurate definition before development starts.
We often create prototypes to provide clients with a visual representation of the features. Some prototypes are interactive, allowing clients to experience the functionality in real-time. Combined with feedback from interviews and insights from end-users gathered during events like our Users Conference, these prototypes help clarify features and address any assumptions before we proceed with coding.
Transitioning from prototypes, we create initial mockups of the product. Clients actively participate in reviewing and providing feedback during this phase, enabling us to implement any last-minute changes effectively. Before release, we conduct rigorous validation and testing, often involving clients in the process. This feedback is invaluable for refining the product to meet client expectations.
Additionally, client feedback significantly shapes our marketing efforts. No one can advocate for a feature better than a client who has successfully used it. We rely on our clients throughout the entire development cycle and beyond to ensure our products not only meet but exceed their needs and expectations.
These enhancements focus on adding a professional tone, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the process, and highlighting the importance of client feedback throughout the development life cycle.
What are some of the positive changes you’ve seen as a result of collaborating with clients and working with them one-on-one?
When reflecting on the positive changes from collaborating with clients, two standout products come to mind: the Medication Kit and the Patient-Centered Care Plan (PCCP). Both products were initially conceived based on customer requests and were further refined through continuous client collaboration.
Medication Kits have been implemented at several client sites, significantly improving the efficiency of selecting medications for patient records. Streamlining the medication management process has led to better patient care.
Similarly, the Patient-Centered Care Plan was developed with active client participation. One client specifically reported increased regulatory compliance due to the plan’s implementation. These successes highlight the importance of integrating our clients’ extensive knowledge into tool development. Collaboration with our hospice clients, who represent over 40% of the hospice market share, has provided invaluable feedback, ensuring our products are tailored to meet the unique needs of hospices. This approach has led to more effective and customizable solutions that directly benefit patient care and compliance.
This ongoing partnership demonstrates how our commitment to client-centered development yields substantial improvements in healthcare delivery.
What does a true partnership between a software vendor and a provider look like to you?
That is my favorite part of the job, and I think providing the opportunity for true partnership is something our organization does well. A true partnership between a software vendor and a provider is characterized by open communication, where regular and transparent dialogue allows for the discussion of goals, challenges, and feedback. Both parties must have aligned objectives, sharing a common vision and goals that align with their respective missions.
Collaboration is crucial, involving joint efforts in development, problem-solving and innovation to ensure the software meets the provider’s needs. Trust and reliability are essential, with the provider depending on the vendor for support and the vendor respecting the provider’s input.
Customization of solutions to the provider’s unique requirements and workflows is also key. A commitment to continuous improvement ensures the software is enhanced by incorporating user feedback and new industry standards. Comprehensive support and training are provided to ensure the provider can effectively use and benefit from the software. Accountability is shared, with both parties taking responsibility for their roles in the partnership and working collaboratively to resolve issues.
This collaborative approach ensures both parties achieve their goals while delivering superior outcomes for end-users.
Finish this sentence: “In the hospice industry, 2025 will be defined by…”
The integration of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine and AI-driven health care solutions, which will enhance patient care and improve health outcomes.
Additionally, there will be a stronger emphasis on personalized and holistic care approaches, addressing both the medical and emotional needs of patients. Furthermore, the industry will see an increased focus on caregiver support and training to ensure high-quality services, while policy changes and funding initiatives will further drive innovation.
