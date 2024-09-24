4 Hospices Tap New Executive, Clinical Leaders 

Traditions Health Names VP of Hospice Sales

Traditions Health has appointed Tamera Venticinque-Black as its new vice president of sales for its hospice business.

Franklin, Tennessee-headquartered Traditions provides hospice, home health and palliative care as well as consulting services across 18 states.

Venticinque-Black previously served as regional market executive for the western region of Compassus where she managed a 70-person sales force. Other prior experience includes leadership roles with The Care Team, Amerita Infusion Pharmacy, Hospice Source and Apria Healthcare.

Advertisement

In her new role, Venticinque-Black will oversee sales operations and personnel across seven states.

“I am delighted to welcome Tamera to the team in such a critical role,” said James Szymanski, senior vice president of sales performance, in a statement. “She is a highly experienced and respected leader in the post-acute care field and her passion for helping others is truly inspiring,”

Heart to Heart Hospice Appoints CMO, National Medical Director

Texas-based Heart to Heart Hospice has tapped Dr. Michael Bond as its new chief medical officer and national medical director.

Advertisement

Bond is board-certified in family medicine, emergency medicine and hospice and palliative care medicine. He has worked in the end-of-life care space for close to two decades.

He previously served as CMO and medical director for Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, where he oversaw all medical operations, as well as staff development, regulation compliance, new program development and multidisciplinary end-of-life care innovation.

Prior to that, Bond was national medical director for Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, which was acquired by AccentCare in 2020. He was also the inaugural CMO for the hospice inpatient center at Texas Health Resources.

“I look forward to leading within Heart to Heart as we enhance and expand our mission,” said Bond, in a statement. “As health care workers in hospice, we must be the guardians of the vulnerable population we serve. Through compassion, medication, education, listening, and just being present, we can alleviate suffering and preserve one’s dignity in their last earthly days.”

Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association Appoints New Hospice Care Director

Lisa Nichols, a registered nurse, will serve as the new hospice care director for Cornerstone VNA in New Hampshire. She holds a Master’s degree in nursing and a certificate in executive leadership from Perdue University Global.

In her new role, she will oversee the VNA’s hospice operations. She is a certified InterQual instructor and a certified case manager, bringing a wealth of expertise in training, developing, and motivating nursing teams to deliver top-quality patient care, according to Cornerstone VNA.

She is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the Case Management Society of America, the American Case Management Association and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa Nichols to our team,” said Jennifer Ufkin, vice president of operations at Cornerstone VNA. “Lisa’s leadership and dedication to improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our organization’s values. We are confident that she will make a significant impact on our hospice care program and the communities we serve.”

The California-based nonprofit Hospice of the Foothills has named Dr. Reed Dopf as its new medical director, following the retirement of his predecessor Dr. Rene Kronland, who served for 16 years.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role and continue to support our patients and families with the same dedication and care that has been the cornerstone of Hospice of the Foothills,” Dopf said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our talented team to further our mission of providing unparalleled hospice and palliative care to this unique community.”

Dopf is board-certified physician in internal medicine, geriatric medicine and hospice and palliative medicine. He completed his medical training at the University of Nevada School of Medicine and has served for 14 years as a clinician, educator, administrator, and business owner in California and Northern Nevada.

“Dr. Dopf has been an invaluable part of our team as Associate Medical Director for over 13 years, and we are thrilled to see him step into this expanded role,” Hospice of the Foothills Executive Director Heidi Wingo said in a press release. “He has come to deeply love this community, and will build closer relationships with other providers in town, as well as with our donors and community members.”