National Alliance for Care at Home CEO Dr. Steven Landers: Build a Better Future for Hospice, Home Health

Spreading the home-based care community’s message is about more than health care, it also speaks to the priorities and values of society at large, according to Dr. Steven Landers, the newly appointed CEO of the National Alliance for Care at Home (NACH).

The alliance last month announced that it had tapped Landers as its top executive. NACH is the newly combined organization formed by the June merger of National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).

Landers on Monday outlined a vision for the alliance at legacy NHPCO’s Annual Leadership Conference in Denver.

“The story of this work needs to be told louder, more clearly, with the best possible data, with the strongest team, the best resources, because it’s easy to get drowned out. It’s easy to get drowned out in a world where there’s so many people competing for federal dollars, for attention. I think we’ve got a chance with this alliance,” Landers said at the conference. “This isn’t just about health care. It’s about our society. It’s about our compassion, our love for one another, connectedness. It’s a deep and important cause.”

Photo courtesy of the NAHC-NHPCO Alliance Dr. Steven Landers, CEO, National Alliance for Care at Home

Landers has previously held executive positions at various points of the health care continuum, most recently as president and CEO of the senior living company Hebrew SeniorLife. Prior to that he was CEO of the home health and hospice provider Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group Inc.

Landers is a board-certified physician in hospice and palliative care, as well as family and geriatric medicine. He also holds a masters degree in public health policy and management.

During his talk at the NHPCO conference, Landers said that the combined alliance can amplify the voices of hospice, palliative care and other home-based care providers in Washington as well as within the larger health care system.

“It’s incredibly important to create stronger advocacy efforts, a stronger professional community for special growth and development educationally. We also have an opportunity to create a bigger, stronger marketplace for our business goals and our business partners,” Landers said. “This is serious business. We’ve got to make progress for our field, for all the people that aren’t here today, that are out in the local community, tending to people in need, to those families that need us … Providers across the continuum of care are coming together to support a better future for care at home.”