Hospice of the Foothills Rebrands With Eye on Access

California-based Hospice of the Foothills unveiled a rebranding strategy aimed at better communicating its expanded suite of services.

Rebranded as Foothills Compassionate Care, the hospice provider also offers palliative care, caregiver and grief support services as well as community education and resources.

The new name and logo reflect a growing range of services integrated under one umbrella as the organization shapes its care delivery approaches around patients’ evolving needs, according to Foothills Compassionate Care.

“As patient and family needs evolved, our dedicated leadership and staff heeded and rose to meet those needs,” the organization stated in an announcement. “Looking to the future to ensure our community and its citizens have access to all that Foothills Compassionate Care has to offer, the mission and vision took shape in the creation of a new organizational name. Springing from the staff’s compassion, the updated organizational name reflects and encompasses the expanded services to meet those growing needs.”

Foothills Compassionate Care will hold a community open house on Monday in celebration of the rebranding and its growth. Established in 1979, the nonprofit serves more than 500 patients and their families annually across western Nevada County, California, and surrounding communities.

Supported by its philanthropic arm Friends of Hospice, the organization also operates two thrift stores, dubbed as Foothills Gift & Thrift. Thrift store revenue is allocated to support its Sierra Community Palliative Care program and bereavement services as well as to fund caregiver grants. Net assets for the calendar year 2022 totaled roughly $8.55 million, the organization’s tax documents show.

The rebranding comes at a time of change at the organization. Earlier this year the hospice’s executive director Viv Tipton retired after seven years at its helm, succeeded by Heidi Wingo. Last year the organization joined the California Hospice Network, a regional collaborative of nonprofit providers.

Foothills Compassionate Care is among a shrinking proportion of nonprofit hospice providers licensed to operate in California. The state currently has a moratorium on hospice licensing fueled by program integrity concerns in recent years. The Golden State is home to more than three quarters of the nation’s hospices, or roughly 1,200, according to recent data from the California Health Report. The report indicated that the number of hospices has risen six-fold in the last decade across Los Angeles County alone, with 97% of those for-profit.

The organization will remain a nonprofit entity for the foreseeable future, it indicated.

“We feel this strategic alignment will highlight all that we do more clearly and reinforce our commitment to providing compassionate, community-centered care without changing the ownership, staff, or core mission that our community has trusted for years,” the organization stated in a social media announcement. “As the only non-profit hospice provider in our community, we are here to support you and your loved ones through life’s most challenging moments.”