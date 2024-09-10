Future Leader: Emily Bruna, Director, Branch Support, St. Croix Hospice

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Emily Bruna, director of branch support at St. Croix Hospice, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Bruna recently shared details about her career trajectory with Hospice News about the ways the industry is evolving due to technology trends and innovations in person-centered care delivery alongside rising demand.
What drew you to the hospice industry?
What drew me to the hospice industry is something I reflect on often. As a non-clinical professional, my primary goal is to support our incredible clinical teams who are delivering exceptional care to our patients. I’m deeply passionate about enhancing the experience for our patients, their families and our employees. Being able to contribute behind the scenes, ensuring that everyone receives the best possible care during such a critical time, is both an honor and a calling.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in this industry is that there’s always room for improvement when it comes to streamlining processes and enhancing workflows, especially with the help of advancing technology.
By implementing new, more efficient systems not only can you boost your team’s productivity, but you can also make a real, tangible difference in the quality of care we provide for our patients. It’s incredible to see how even small changes can lead to better outcomes for both the team and the people we care for.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of hospice, what would it be?
If I could change one thing for the future of hospice, it would be dispelling the myths surrounding it. There’s so much more to hospice care than many people realize, and I believe that increasing knowledge and understanding of the hospice benefit is key.
Helping individuals and families see the full scope of what our services can provide — whether for themselves or a loved one in need — would make a world of difference. It’s about removing the misconceptions and ensuring people feel empowered and informed when considering hospice care.
What do you foresee as being different about the hospice industry looking ahead to 2025?
Looking ahead to 2025, I see innovation and advanced technology playing a pivotal role in the future of the hospice industry. These advancements will elevate our ability to meet the unique needs of our patients, making care more personalized, efficient and accessible.
The future is about harnessing new tools to enhance the patient’s experience and ensure we’re providing the best possible care during such an important time in their lives.
In a word, how would you describe the future of hospice?
In a word, I would describe the future of hospice as “compassion.”
As we continue to grow and evolve, compassion will remain at the heart of everything we do — guiding how we care for our patients, support their families and empower our teams to provide the highest level of care. It’s the driving force behind every decision we make and every service we offer.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
The top three qualities I believe every Future Leader must possess are adaptability, accountability and active listening.
Adaptable leaders can navigate complex changes and embrace them with a growth mindset, staying flexible in an ever-evolving environment.
Accountability sets the standard for responsibility, fostering a culture of ownership and reliability within the team.
And finally, active listening is essential for successful leadership. By minimizing distractions, showing genuine interest through non-verbal cues and summarizing conversations to ensure understanding, leaders create an atmosphere where feedback flows freely and everyone feels heard.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself on my first day in the industry, it would be to never stop learning, observing, asking questions and building connections with both internal and external partners.
Knowledge is power, and staying curious will help you uncover solutions to unmet needs. By doing so, you’ll not only help elevate our agency’s operations, but also make a meaningful impact on the quality of care we provide for our patients. Continuous growth and collaboration are key to making a real difference.
