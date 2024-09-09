Hospice of Washington County, Gilchrist Pen Affiliation Agreement

Two Maryland-based hospices, Hospice of Washington County and Gilchrist, have agreed to affiliate.

The organizations, both nonprofits, indicated that the affiliation would enable their combined company to expand geographically and further extend their scope of services, while contributing to their financial strength, according to a press release. Together, they serve much of central and southern Maryland, as well as two counties in Pennsylvania.

Though affiliated, each of the providers will maintain their original name and branding.

“We are excited about the synergy between our organizations,” Sara McKay, CEO of Hospice of Washington County and Franklin Hospice, said in a statement. “This partnership will strengthen both entities and better position us for future success.”

Individuals 85 and older are the fastest growing segment of the Maryland population, according to the state’s Department of Aging. Currently 22.62% of the Maryland population is 60 or older, a number expected to rise to 26.6% by 2040.

About 25,271 Medicare decedents in 2021 elected the hospice benefit, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Post-affiliation, the combined hospice will offer hospice, geriatric and palliative care, as well as pediatric services, grief care, dementia support, music therapy, veterans’ program and culturally specific initiatives.

“What’s really exciting about this partnership is its alignment with our five-year strategic plan, which aims to partner with like-minded, innovative organizations to expand our geographic footprint and better address the evolving needs of those we serve,” Cathy Hamel, president of Gilchrist, in a statement.