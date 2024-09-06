Future Leaders: Steven Alessandro, CEO, Interim HealthCare of the Great Lakes

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with Homecare Homebase. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of home health, hospice care, senior housing, skilled nursing, and behavioral health. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Steven Alessandro, CEO of Interim HealthCare of the Great Lakes, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Alessandro recently shared details about his career trajectory with Hospice News about the ways the industry is evolving due to patient preferences and technology innovations alongside rising demand.
What drew you to the hospice industry?
It became clear to me that there was a profound need for a more compassionate, patient-centered approach to end-of-life care after putting my grandmother on hospice. She received inconsistent, impersonal and fragmented care, often leaving my family confused and fearful. This fueled my desire to bring a deeper level of empathy and understanding to the field, using my psychology background to enhance the well-being of patients in their final days.
As a clinical psychologist, I’ve always been dedicated to understanding the full spectrum of human experience. I’ve seen firsthand how crucial it is to address not only physical symptoms, but also the emotional, spiritual and psychological needs of individuals. This holistic perspective is central to hospice care, in which the focus is on providing comfort and enhancing quality of life for patients at the end of their journey. Through the provision of a comprehensive program, we ensure that every patient feels valued, understood and supported, offering a more dignified and meaningful end-of-life experience.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The most striking realization has been how critical it is to honor and integrate the personal stories, values and wishes of both patients and their families into the care plan. Each person’s journey is unique, and the way they process and cope with the end of life reflects a lifetime of experiences, beliefs and relationships.
Our role extends beyond providing medical care; it involves creating a space where patients and their loved ones feel truly understood and supported in a manner that aligns with their personal values.
The importance of being present and offering compassionate listening cannot be overstated. Sometimes, the most profound support we can provide is simply being there, acknowledging the emotions and experiences of those we serve without judgment or interruption. It’s in these moments of connection that we often find the greatest opportunities to provide comfort.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of hospice, what would it be?
Looking toward the future of hospice care, I would like to enhance access to comprehensive support for patients and their families earlier in the care process. By integrating palliative care services sooner and expanding education about hospice options, we could improve quality of life, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and ensure that patients and their loved ones receive the emotional, physical and spiritual support they need throughout the entire journey.
This proactive approach would help destigmatize hospice care and make it a more accessible and compassionate choice for all.
What do you foresee as being different about the hospice industry looking ahead to 2025?
There will be an increased emphasis on improving the quality of life for patients and families, not just extending life. My goal is to include a comprehensive approach to care that supports dignity, comfort and meaningful experiences. Innovations in pain management, emotional support and end-of-life planning will be integral to this shift.
In a word, how would you describe the future of hospice?
Transformative.
The future of hospice will be transformative, redefining how we approach end-of-life support through the integration of advanced technology, personalized care and comprehensive support systems. This shift will profoundly enhance the quality of life for patients and their families, making the hospice experience more compassionate and effective than ever before.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Empathy is crucial for leadership in hospice. It enables us to genuinely connect with patients and their families, offering comfort and understanding during a profoundly difficult time. Addressing the emotional needs of patients fosters an environment of trust and support.
Additionally, demonstrating empathy towards employees helps create a compassionate workplace, where staff feel valued and supported, leading to better patient care and overall team morale.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
I would advise myself to embrace the journey with a mindset of continuous learning and flexibility. Early on, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the complexities and emotional weight of the work. I would tell myself to stay open to learning from every experience, and from the incredible people we care for and work with.
The more adaptable you are, the better you’ll be able to meet the evolving needs of patients and their families. Remember, it’s not just about providing care; it’s about understanding and responding to each unique situation with empathy and patience.
The growth comes from being present and resilient in the face of challenges, and that’s what will truly make a difference in the quality of care you provide.
