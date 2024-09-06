ASCO: Integrate Health Equity into Palliative Care Clinical Practice Guidelines

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has developed recommendations for integrating health equity into future clinical practice guidelines for palliative care.
The recommendations include proliferating community partnerships to reach underserved populations, providing guideline development panelists with training on implicit bias and ensuring that future revisions include health equity measures.
“The ASCO clinical practice guidelines are multidisciplinary expert initiatives that provide clinicians with evidence-based recommendations,” the recommendation authors wrote. “ASCO has long expressed a commitment to health equity, and guidelines serve the implicit function of optimizing care, services and treatment options for all people with cancer and those who care for them. Yet, disparities persist across the trajectory of cancer and in multiple domains of clinical care, education, and research, in the United States and internationally.”
The recommendations appeared in a recent issue of the journal JCO Clinical Oncology.
Also included was a stipulation that future panels involved in a guideline update should take into account observational data on underserved groups and that health equity experts should have an opportunity to review any revisions.
ASCO staff identified a series of questions to help guide health equity aspects of future guideline updates:
- What disadvantaged populations are included in the identified target audience? Do subpopulations have different baseline risks?
- In what settings will the interventions be implemented? What resources do these settings have?
- Are key equity issues incorporated in the guideline’s population/patient/problem, intervention, comparison, outcome questions, or should they be addressed in their own section?
- Are there areas where there is limited/indirect evidence, but the panel would like to make good practice statements to address equity issues?
- What considerations are there for clinicians when implementing interventions/controls equitably? How can inequities be reduced?
- Are there specific terms to include in the literature search for health inequities in this patient population? Consider resource use, cost, effect on equity, feasibility, and acceptability of interventions.
“The ASCO guidelines provide an important opportunity for multidisciplinary experts, patients with lived experience and community advocates to partner in translating health equity from theory to practice,” authors indicated in the recommendations. “Furthermore, the guideline development process invites expert panel members, in collaboration with ASCO staff, to participate in self-, group- and system-level reflection and critical discourse about the role of health equity in relation to the given topics that will inform oncology practice and provision on national and global scales.”