Combined NAHC-NHPCO Unveils New Name, Brand Identity

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) on Thursday announced a new name for their recently combined organization.

Dubbed as the National Alliance for Care at Home, the rebranding came with a new logo and website, marking the latest step in the merger of two of the nation’s largest home health and hospice advocacy groups.

Collaborative communication and thoughtful consideration have been key to the integration process thus far, according to Kenneth Albert, the Alliance’s transition board chair. Albert is also president and CEO of Andwell Health Partners.

“It took real imagination, dedication and guts to take on the tough conversations about combining two organizations,” Albert said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “The logo shows people coming together, hand in hand. That is exactly what we will do in this new Alliance — work collectively to imagine what the future of care in home settings can and should look like, and then to bring that vision to reality.”

After more than 40 years of history each, NAHC and NHPCO in June inked a deal to affiliate after announcing a possible collaboration last March. The Alliance launched the transition board in December as a steering committee to help inform its affiliation, with support from the consulting firm McKinley Advisors. In August the organization tapped Dr. Steven Landers as its new CEO, the first executive role filled.

The affiliation joined two of the largest organizations representing, educating and advocating for home health and hospice providers that serve millions of disabled, elderly and dying Americans across the country. The collaboration was rooted in a shared belief that unification will benefit their respective members and ultimately the patients and families they serve, the organization indicated.

Among the Alliance’s goals is to expand support for health care providers across the care continuum, Albert stated. Other goals include being a driving force in transforming the future of care delivery in the home, he added.

Decisions around the Alliance’s new logo were intentional, which includes a five-point star symbolizing a group of people holding hands in a circle with the negative space between representing a home icon. The image is a representation of connecting providers throughout the care continuum to better support patients in the home.

A newly combined website was also launched at AllianceForCareAtHome.org, which serves as a hub for existing and new members and offers resources for providers as well as patients and their families. Among these is a tool to help consumers find home health, hospice and palliative care providers within their communities. The website will also provide opportunities for the exchange of best practices and information, with the Alliance anticipating new developments expected to finalize in 2025.

The rebranding decisions are key components of integration as the organization develops its future outlook, said Melinda Gruber, vice chair of the Alliance’s transition board. Gruber is also vice president of medical group and rehabilitation services at Corewell Health.

The organizations will continue the process of combining their operations through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

“Rolling out our new name and logo, sharing the new website — these are just the beginning,” Gruber said in the announcement. “Providers delivering care in patients’ homes will work through the Alliance to learn, connect and grow. In the coming months we will continue to integrate the strengths of these two long-standing organizations to provide members with an unprecedented national community and the resources you need to thrive in the future.”