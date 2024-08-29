Two Midwest Hospices Expand to New Counties

Two hospices headquartered in the Midwest have stretched their footprints into additional counties.

Illinois-based Transitions Care has expanded its service region to include the Rock Island community in its home state. The organization is a portfolio company of the Transitions Group, which also holds skilled nursing, home health, medical equipment and therapy assets. This expansion will bring the provider into two additional Illinois counties.

“At Transitions, we strive for excellence and deliver compassionate care when it matters most,” Trish Benson, CEO of Transitions Care, said in a press release. “This commitment defines the Transitions Care difference.”

Advertisement

In addition to its home state, Transitions’ footprint includes locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Unity Hospice has also moved into two additional counties in its home state of Wisconsin, effective Sept. 1. The organization now services a total of 14 counties.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint to enhance the quality of life for more patients and families,” Unity Executive Director Alisa Gerke said in a statement. “Our experienced, local care team knows the community well and is aligned with area pharmacies and agencies to ensure outstanding, prompt, and dignified care.”

Advertisement

Demographics are driving a growing need for hospice and palliative care in Illinois. Since 2000, the state senior population has grown to 2.8 million, up from 1.9 million, according to its Department of Aging. By 2030, the department projects that seniors will represent 25% of the Illinois population, about 3.6 million people.

More than 57,000 people in Illinois elected the Medicare Hospice Benefit in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Similar trends exist in Wisconsin. The proportion of Wisconsin’s population that is 60 or older is expected to reach 26% by 2030, up 36% from 2012, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.