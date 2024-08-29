The Connecticut Hospice Launches Dementia Caregiver Services

The Connecticut Hospice Inc. recently unveiled a new caregiving program aimed at improving support for patients with dementia-related conditions.

Dubbed as Magnolia Care, the decision to launch these new services was in part driven by rising demand as more seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia reach life’s final stages, according to the hospice provider.

Patients with these conditions often face more complicated end-of-life trajectories that require caregivers to have a deeper well of supportive resources and knowledge compared to others, The Connecticut Hospice indicated.

“One of the conditions which has seen a huge increase in incidence is dementia, in part because other diseases can be cured or controlled, leaving more people to suffer from mental decline at the end of life,” the organization stated in a recent announcement. “This can be particularly hard on families, who are often grieving the loss of the person they knew, while that loved one is still alive.”

The Connecticut Hospice operates a 52-bed palliative care and hospice inpatient facility and provides home-based care across 70 cities in its home state. The hospice provided inpatient care to an estimated 1,767 patients and home-based services to 2,016 patients in 2021, according to its biennial report.

Established in 1974 and founded by Florence Wald and a group of clinicians and clergy members, the nonprofit was among the first hospice providers in the United States.

The Connecticut Hospice cited several goals of launching the new caregiving program, including implementing best practices in dementia care and assistance managing patient behaviors, among others.

“The training that we are giving to our nurses, aides and social workers, combined with our longstanding knowledge of treatment options that preserve quality of life, has allowed us to design Magnolia Care in the most thoughtful of ways,” the organization stated.

Growing demand is among the factors driving hospices’ investment.

Alzheimer’s and dementia-related conditions were the fifth leading cause of death among adults 65 and older in 2021, reported the Alzheimer’s Association. Roughly 13 million seniors will have some type of this disease by 2050, nearly double the current volume.

The end-of-life for patients with dementia conditions can be a difficult time to both predict and manage. The toll on family caregivers last year alone included an estimated 18.4 billion hours of care provided, valued at nearly $350 billion, the Alzheimer’s Association report found.

Roughly 70% of dementia patients’ family caregivers indicated that care coordination is stressful, with two-thirds citing difficulty finding resources and support in the report. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of family caregivers reported concern about their own health.

More providers are fueling resources into expanded support following the emergence of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE), which contains some reimbursement avenues for hospice and palliative care providers.

Participation in the GUIDE has grown since its inception. Hospice and palliative care providers account for more than 40 of the 400 participating health care organizations developing Dementia Care Programs (DCPs), CMS reported.

Participants include The Connecticut Hospice, Delaware Hospice, Hospice of the Western Reserve, Providence Home Care and Hospice, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Hospice of the Piedmont, among others.