Worldwide Inequities Exist in Palliative Care for Cervical Cancer Patients

A growing number of cervical cancer patients could benefit from receiving palliative care, but delivery, access and outcomes vary vastly across the globe.
This is according to a recent statistical analysis that scoured annual data across nearly 3,000 research publications worldwide on palliative care delivery trends among these patients between 2000 and 2023.
The volume of research has grown when it comes to examining the impacts of palliative care among cervical cancer patients, the analysis found, which is published in Frontiers’ Society of Gynecologic Oncology. The output of publications climbed at an average annual rate of 10.82%, peaking in 2021, the findings indicated.
“Based on the findings, it was evident that there has been a steady increase in the number of publications on this topic over the past two decades. The upward trend indicated that the relevant research field thrived from 2000 to 2023,” researchers stated in the analysis. “Palliative care is essential in cervical cancer management due to the high prevalence of late-stage diagnoses and significant symptom burden.”
The United States has rolled out more than one-third (33.9%) of all palliative care studies globally examining the impact of these services among cervical cancer patients, the analysis found. The United Kingdom, India and Canada were the subsequent three highest research contributors.
Common themes examined in palliative care research included quality of life and control of symptoms, as well as prevention and early detection.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer among women worldwide, reported the World Health Organization (WHO). Roughly 660,000 new cases of cervical cancer emerge each year globally, with the disease claiming about 350,000 lives annually, according to WHO.
Data points to inequitable outcomes among patients. Prevalence of cervical cancer is highest among low- to middle-income countries such as sub-Saharan Africa, Central America and South-East Asia, where 94% of related deaths occurred, WHO reported.
A scarcity of palliative care studies related to cervical cancer exists in developing countries, the analysis found.
Increased international and regional collaboration is among the drivers toward improvement, according to the analysis researchers. Additionally, greater research efforts could help reduce disparities and drive best practices in palliative care delivery models, they indicated.
“The study unveils limited collaborative engagement among nations and intercountry institutional networks, with research predominantly concentrated in high-income economies,” the analysis researchers said. “With the introduction of additional guidelines and the maturation of palliative care models, one can expect a continued expansion of literature in this field. By fostering cooperation and conducting demand-driven research, advancements in the realm of palliative care for cervical cancer can be achieved, ultimately improving the quality of care for patients globally.”