Elevate Podcast: Susan Dulczak, Director and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, RWJBarnabas Health

This episode explores the myriad challenges that pediatric patients and their families face when coping with a serious or terminal illness. Hospice News uncovers some of the biggest hurdles and opportunities in pediatric palliative and hospice care delivery with Susan Dulczak, director and pediatric nurse practitioner of the Valerie Center and Pediatric Medical Day Stay. Dulczak is also director of the pediatric palliative care program at the Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center, which is part of the New Jersey-based RWJBarnabas Health system.

