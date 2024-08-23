Providence Hospice-Community Healthcare of Texas Opens New Palliative Care Clinic

Providence Hospice-Community Healthcare of Texas has established a new palliative care clinic at Limestone Medical Center in its home state.
The clinic officially opened on Aug. 15 with a ceremony featuring local government officials, health care professionals and other dignitaries. The clinic is designed to provide care to support the quality of life of seriously ill patients.
“Our intention is not to replace primary care clinicians but to serve as an additional resource, helping patients and their families plan for the future,” said Dr. Joshua Wesley, medical director for Providence Hospice-Community Healthcare of Texas, in a statement. “Our specialized approach to palliative care will significantly improve the lives of patients in the Bi-Stone area.”
Established in 1996, Providence Hospice-Community Healthcare of Texas is the Lone Star state’s largest not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider. The company provides hospice, palliative care, education, emotional and spiritual support and grief care for adult and pediatric patients and their families across 24 Texas counties in the Waco, Fort Worth and Dallas areas.
“While our palliative care program enables patients to continue with curative treatments, our nationally recognized hospice program is centered on treating the patient rather than the disease,” Wesley said. “We focus on comprehensive pain and symptom management, as well as providing emotional and spiritual support for the entire family.”