Executive Changes at Interim HealthCare, Amedisys, Traditions Health

New President, COO at Interim HealthCare

The Florida-headquartered home-based care franchise company Interim HealthCare has tapped Rexanne Domico as its president and chief operating officer.

In her new role, Domico will oversee regional field support teams, as well as the company’s Clinical Quality, Operations Excellence and Growth & Development divisions. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also an operating partner for the private equity firm The Vistria Group, which has a history of investing in home health and hospice companies. She previously served as CEO of HomeFree Pharmacy Services.

“We’re excited to welcome Rexanne to Interim HealthCare to help champion our mission and shape our operational strategies,” said Paul Mastrapa, CEO of Interim HealthCare, said in a statement. “Her hands-on leadership style, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record of fostering growth and excellence make her exceptionally well-suited to lead our regional teams and guide our franchisees nationwide to provide the high-end care we are known for.”

Interim, a portfolio company of Caring Brands International, is a national franchisor of home care, home health, hospice and medical staffing services. The parent company also operates the United Kingdom-based home care company Bluebird Care and the Australia-based Just Better Care.

Amedisys CIO Steps Down

Michael North, chief information officer at Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is departing the home health and hospice company as of Aug. 31, according to a U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

North has been with the company since 2015, beginning as senior vice president of operations. He became CIO the following year. Prior to joining Amedisys, he served in executive roles at Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

“In connection with Mr. North’s departure from the Company, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved a mutual separation agreement and general release between the Company and Mr. North, pursuant to which Mr. North will receive a total lump sum cash payment of $3,310,717,” the SEC filing indicated. “The Separation Agreement will not become effective and enforceable until the seven-day revocation period has ended. The Severance Payment is subject to forfeiture and clawback if Mr. North breaches any of the provisions of the Separation Agreement.”

The announcement comes as Amedisys awaits the closing of its acquisition by the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary Optum. Optum last June penned its agreement to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash transaction of $101 per share, or about $3.3 billion.

Traditions Health Appoints New VP of Hospice Operations

The home health and hospice provider Traditions Health recently appointed Jessica Hellwege as its new vice president of operations for its hospice business.

Hellwege will oversee the company’s hospice operations in Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska Ohio, and Virginia, with an eye towards maintaining and improving quality and fostering growth, according to a press release.

“I am delighted Jessica has joined our team. Her wealth of experience in hospice operations will be a tremendous asset at Traditions Health,” said Tony Maxwell, chief operating officer at Traditions, in the release.

A 14-year veteran of the industry, Hellwege previously served as area vice president for Intrepid Healthcare.

Franklin, Tennessee-headquartered Traditions provides hospice, home health and palliative care as well as consulting services across 18 states. The company also recently promoted Tom Moreland to become its senior vice president of hospice operations.