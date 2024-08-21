Specialized Palliative Pharmacists Have Key Role in Interdisciplinary Teams

Integrating pharmacists who specialize in palliative care can improve the quality of cancer care, research has found.
Palliative pharmacists bring an additional layer of knowledge and training to bear for seriously ill patients, according to an analysis published in Pharmacy Times. A number of research papers and stakeholders have advocated for the inclusion of these pharmacists in the interdisciplinary care team, including the fourth edition of the Clinical Practice Guidelines for Quality Palliative Care, published in 2018.
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in 2002 recognized the importance of pharmacists in palliative care teams.
“Pharmacists have a pivotal role in the provision of hospice and palliative care and are integral members of all interdisciplinary hospice teams,” the organization indicated.
Within the interdisciplinary team, palliative pharmacists can provide clinicians and patients with education and perform key administrative duties. They can bring an enhanced understanding of laws governing controlled substances, awareness of symptom complexity for the seriously ill, provide medication counseling and monitor effective utilization, a 2022 study found.
Earlier research, published in 2011, indicated that recommendations from palliative pharmacists were widely accepted by clinical teams and improved patient outcomes at a higher rate than generalists.
“Hospice and palliative care pharmacists can ease the burden of other health care professionals, such as providers and nurses, by working directly with the patient and their caregiver(s) to help address medication nonadherence; create methods to improve adherence to better control symptoms; discuss medication fears and misconceptions conduct thorough medication reconciliations; and provide comprehensive medication counseling,” the Pharmacy Times reported.