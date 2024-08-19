Bristol Hospice Opens 4 De Novos in 7 Days

Bristol Hospice has opened four new locations within a single week in three different states.

Two of the de novos have launched in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley and Austin communities. The remaining two are in Bangor, Maine and Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Bristol Hospice, which is backed by the private equity firm Webster Equity Partners, employs more than 3,000 staff in close to 80 locations across 18 states. The company has been a prolific buyer in the M&A market, but more recently has leaned harder into its de novo strategy.

“We would like to focus in-house. We have some core specialty programs here [focused on sleep hygiene, care coordination within facilities and dementia care],” Bristol Hospice CEO Alex Mauricio previously told Hospice News. “With our relationships, our organization, our clinical model when it comes to the care delivery, we can grow organically and make that our focus.”

Bristol in 2023 opened a double-digit number of new offices and has plans to do the same this year, Mauricio said. Mauricio took the helm at Bristol in February 2023. Before that, he served as president and chief strategy officer. In that role, he led the company’s efforts to establish de novos.

Established in 2006, the hospice provider also offers palliative care, a veterans program, sleep assistance services, bereavement support and a dementia care program dubbed Bright Moments.

Bristol also remains an active acquirer. In June, the company acquired Mississippi-based Mid-Delta Hospice, a move that marked its entry into that state. Financial terms were undisclosed.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our services to these new areas,” said Susi de la Rosa, de novo division president, in a statement. “Our mission is to deliver compassionate and personalized end-of-life care, and these new locations will allow us to reach more families and provide them with the highest standard of care.”