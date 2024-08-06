Crissy Carlisle Steps Down as Enhabit CFO

Crissy Carlisle is stepping down as CFO of the home health and hospice provider Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB).

Carlisle’s departure follows the completion of a strategic review that concluded that Enhabit should remain a standalone company rather than sell. This prompted a feud with minority investor AREX Capital Management, which pushed for a sale. This came to a head in a contentious board election last week.

Enhabit is launching a “comprehensive search” for a new CFO.

“Crissy has made important contributions to Enhabit since we became a public company just over two years ago,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, president and CEO of Enhabit, in a statement. “Her deep commitment to our employees, patients, partners and stockholders, as well as her insights and financial acumen, have contributed to the company achieving stability across the business and positioning our organization for growth.”

Enhabit is the former home health and hospice segment of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC). The company spinned off from Encompass in 2022.

Enhabit operates 112 hospice locations and 255 home health locations across 34 states. In Q2 2024, the company earned $260 million in net service revenue, down from 262.3 million in the prior year’s period. Its hospice segment accounted for $50.4 million in Q4, up from about $48 million year-over-year.

Carlisle has been CFO since completion of the spin off. She came to Encompass in 2005 as director of Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and was quickly promoted to vice president of financial reporting.

In 2015, she became the company’s chief investor relations officer. She previously worked as a director at FTI Consulting and as a manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers’ audit practice.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside our leadership team and help lead Enhabit during its infancy as a public company,” Carlisle said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, including standing up a finance organization and enhancing and fortifying our control environment, all while delivering excellent care to our patients.”