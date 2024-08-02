Hunterdon Hospice’s Relaunches Trauma-Informed Bereavement Program

New Jersey-based Hunterdon Hospice has relaunched its bereavement program aimed at supporting loved ones who have experienced a traumatic loss.

The hospice provider temporarily halted the eight-week grief support program during the COVID-19 pandemic due to social distancing requirements. Set to restart on Aug. 20, the group sessions will occur weekly on Tuesdays at Hunterdon Hospice’s office location in Flemington, New Jersey.

This marks the fourth iteration of the program, which is designed to help individuals coping with the loss of a loved one due to suicide or drug overdose. These deaths can be traumatizing and bring on complicated grief experiences, with some individuals needing greater support compared to other types of losses, according to Laura Suozzo, licensed clinical social worker and bereavement coordinator at Hunterdon Hospice.

Advertisement

“We want to give people hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Suozzo told Hospice News. “Their sadness is so raw and painful. This [program] provides that extra support for people and just widens their network of bereavement support. People who go through the eight-week closed group for a traumatic loss have the opportunity to then attend a support group with other [participating] individuals on a monthly basis.”

Founded near 40 years ago, Hunterdon Hospice provides end-of-life care and bereavement support across four counties in northern New Jersey. The hospice provider is part of the Hunterdon Health system, which provides hospice, palliative, primary, pediatric, emergency and urgent care, among other services. The nonprofit health system also offers fellowship programs at its nonprofit teaching hospital Hunterdon Medical Center.

Hunterdon Hospice’s bereavement program is open to community and family members for as long as 13 months after a loved one’s death, regardless of whether they were a patient. The program also includes spiritual support.

Advertisement

Having a program that focuses on traumatic loss helps create safe spaces for individuals to navigate a complex range of grief emotions, Suozzo indicated.

Trauma-informed grief care requires a deeper level of support, according to Suozzo. Losses from suicide and drug overdose can leave some individuals experiencing emotional “extremes,” she explained. Trauma can have effects on brain functioning and the ability to develop healthy coping mechanisms.

The sessions include participants sharing their experiences related to their losses, with group facilitators helping to guide conversations around emotional expression and awareness. Identifying painful triggers and what could be a potentially concerning grief reaction versus a “normal” one is a large part of coping with traumatic losses, according to Suozzo.

“Putting a name to that emotion and detailing what the actual pain is in it can better identify what they identify what they’re feeling,” Suozzo said. “What people recognize in a group like this is that their emotions may be magnified due to the kind of loss that they experienced. It can be very significant and we specifically talk about that ‘unfinished business’ and how to cope with that stress and obtain closure. It’s interesting to see how these groups come together and support one another.”

Having trauma-informed staff and volunteer training is a significant part of providing these types of bereavement services, she added. Facilitators receive ongoing education each year on the ways to identify and address complicated trauma responses.

Having others who have shared experiences and empathize with your experiences is key, she said. The psychosocial support involved in the program has been incredibly helpful for participants in their long-term grief trajectories, Suozzo indicated.

Building relationships with other health care providers and community organizations has been a significant part of the program’s relaunch. Referral sources include local skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, funeral homes, churches, synagogues and other community- and faith-based organizations.

“It’s about working closely with those in our community to make sure they are taken care of and that they are aware of this bereavement support that we offer,” Suozzo told Hospice News. “We always have that open communication to provide comprehensive support.”