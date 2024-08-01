Hospice of the Western Reserve Completes Affiliation With Hospice of North Central Ohio

Hospice of the Western Reserve has completed its affiliation with Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO), expanding its geographic presence in the Buckeye state. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The two hospice providers in February announced the affiliation after signing a letter of intent to enter a Management Services Agreement. With the finalized agreement, HNCO is now part of Hospice of the Western Reserve.

A large aim of the transaction is to expand access to quality, comprehensive end-of-life care across a broader region in the state amid challenges such as rising competition and economic pressures. The affiliation marks an important step towards sustainable growth, according to Hospice of the Western Reserve President and CEO Bill Finn.

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome Hospice of North Central Ohio to the Hospice of the Western Reserve family,” Finn said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “This partnership marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional hospice and palliative care. By combining our resources and expertise, we can ensure that more individuals and their loved ones receive the compassionate support they need.”

Photo by Pixelate Photography. Bill Finn, president and CEO, Hospice of the Western Reserve.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Hospice of the Western Reserve has an average daily census of more than 1,200 patients. Established nearly 45 years ago, the nonprofit offers hospice and palliative care to adult and pediatric patients, as well as grief and caregiver support, veteran services and specialized care for patients with HIV/AIDS, COPD and progressive memory impairment conditions.

The organization is a subsidiary of Western Reserve Care Solutions and serves 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. Acquiring HNCO expands the organization’s geographic footprint across three counties in that region. The nonprofit provides hospice, palliative care and bereavement services in Ashland, Knox and Richland counties.

Advertisement

The acquisition will bring greater hospice and palliative clinical resources to the area while also expanding education and referral resources across local communities, Hospice of the Western Reserve indicated in an announcement on Thursday.

Joan Hanson has been tapped as the interim executive director of HNCO during the diligence process. Hanson will also serve as clinical director, overseeing its three-county region until the end of this year. She ascends into the role after serving as director of palliative care at Hospice of the Western Reserve.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated staff in Ashland, Knox and Richland counties,” Hanson said in a statement. “Over 90% of the HNCO staff has chosen to join the HWR team, showing their commitment to providing compassionate care and support in these communities.”

Some of the combined organization’s strategic goals include enhancing service offerings, streamlining operations and increasing community engagement. Hospice of the Western Reserve established two advisory councils to oversee the transition. The councils will ensure improved health care access and utilization and help with event and volunteer engagement, among other responsibilities.

Hospice of the Western Reserve has been on a strategic growth path across Ohio for several years. The nonprofit in 2022 picked up Stein Hospice for an undisclosed amount, which is based in north central Ohio. Western Reserve merged with the Hospice of Medina County in 2015, and the combined organization continues to offer services under both brands.

Similar to national trends, demographics are driving demand for hospice in the Buckeye state. Seniors 65 and older represent nearly one-quarter of Ohio’s population, making it one of the top 10 states with the largest volume of this age cohort nationwide, reported the Population Reference Bureau.

About 80,150 Medicare decedents in Ohio utilized hospice services in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Only three states had higher hospice utilization that year – California with 156,000 decedents, and Florida and Texas with 156,000 and 154,521 decedents, respectively, CMS reported.