End-of-Life Services Company After.com Secures $10M in Series A Round

After.com has brought in $10 million through a Series A funding round.

The company’s online platform is designed to help families navigate the tasks that follow a loved one’s death without a need for visiting a funeral home. HIPstr, the early stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, led the round.

“We are excited to make this investment with After.com, a business that operates with the utmost amount of respect and care for the families in its care while also saving them substantial time and money,” David Moross, chairman and CEO of HighPost said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with [After.com co-founder Bryce Bunker] and the rest of his team to support the company’s growth objectives.”

After.com plans to deploy the funds to support further hiring, expansion to new markets and enhance its marketing efforts to build out its pre-need and at-need business segments.

The infusion of capital adds to funds previously secured through a $1 million pre-seed round and a $4 million seed round that took place last year.

The company launched in 2020. Its platform allows families to pre-plan or arrange cremation and funeral services via the internet.

First established in Arizona, After.com now also operates in southern California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington state.

“The current after-life care industry is designed to add unnecessary costs, complexity and stress, the exact opposite of what it should be,” Bunker said in a statement. “After.com’s technology-enabled platform has been developed and refined to allow those who are grieving to have an affordable, transparent and seamless experience.”