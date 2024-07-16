State Palliative Care Licensing Rules Bring Operators Complex Questions 

Health care providers seeking to launch a palliative care program must navigate a tangled web of state licensing requirements.
Without a national reimbursement model, palliative care companies are caught in a patchwork of systems that vary among the states. Each has its own standards for patient eligibility, licensing and clinical staffing. For hospices in particular that are moving into palliative care, they need to determine whether they can provide those services under their current license or obtain a separate one.
“The biggest question is going to be is it provided under a hospice license or under a separate model, and are there any other licensure requirements that might apply to that,” Charmaine Mech, health care attorney with Arnell Golden Gregory LLC., said in a recent podcast. “When we think about the licensure, the big question is going to be is it under hospice, or is it under a group practice model or some other model, and that varies widely. That influences corporate structuring and how you want to fit that into your model.”
Case in point is the state of Georgia, according to Mech.
Georgia allows some providers to offer palliative care under their hospice license. However, this comes with certain limitations and additional oversight. For example, only patients with advanced progressive illnesses are eligible to receive care from companies using their hospice license. This is limited to patients who have a two-year terminal prognosis, which is challenging to determine.
Providers who wish to offer care to a wider swath of patents in Georgia may need to consider a different type of license, Mech indicated. But in other states, the waters become even more murky, and some do not allow operators to offer palliative care under a hospice license at all.
“Georgia makes it pretty clear that you don’t have to provide under a hospice license. Other states do not make it as clear. and it can be really gray about what licensure options you have to operate under,” Mech said. “But if you have the option to provide palliative care separate from your hospice license, in an unlicensed clinic model, or just an individual provider model or group practice model, you want to be considerate of any other licensure categories.”
In some states, providers may also need to account for a certificate of need depending on state requirements and the type of license they are using, be it hospice, home health or some other type.
Licensure can also impact staffing models, due to regulatory considerations.
When operating under a hospice license, staffing can be more seamless. Hospice staff can also provide palliative care in that scenario. But this can get complicated if hospice and palliative care are providers through different legal entities on separate licenses, Mech said during the podcast.
“If you provide [palliative care] under a separate practice model, you want to consider what types of services you’re providing. A lot of them will focus on nursing services, maybe some other ancillary services. But as soon as you bring in physicians, you need to think about things like corporate practice of medicine restrictions, and then other considerations like management agreements,” Mech said. “Sometimes we see management agreements with the hospice agencies or third party management companies to help with those operational issues. That can have employment and structural implications.”