Unity Hospice and Palliative Care Joins Northwestern Medicine’s Post-Acute Network

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has signed an agreement to become part of Illinois-based Northwestern Medicine’s Post-Acute Network (PAN).

The agreement establishes the hospice as a preferred provider for referrals from the health system, which is affiliated with Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“We are pleased to join Northwestern Medicine’s Post-Acute Network,” said Melinda Kotansky, Director of Business Development at Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, Greater Chicagoland. “Our Hospice and Palliative Care Teams are committed to providing outstanding care and support to patients and families.”

Demographics are driving a growing need for hospice and palliative care in the Land of Lincoln. Since 2000, the Illinois senior population has grown to 2.8 million, up from 1.9 million, according to the state’s Department of Aging. By 2030, the department projects that seniors will represent 25% of the Illinois population, about 3.6 million people.

More than 57,000 people in Illinois elected the Medicare Hospice Benefit in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Unity is a family-owned and operated business that provides hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Texas. The company expanded into Texas in 2022, and earlier this year launched a new General Inpatient Care unit in the Houston region.