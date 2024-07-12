Hospice C-Suite Shakeups at Alive, Angela, Trinity; New Day Taps Strategic Executive

Alive Hospice Names New CEO

Alive Hospice has tapped Kerry Hamilton as its new president and CEO.

Hamilton takes the helm at the Nashville-based nonprofit hospice after previously serving as principal of the health care consulting firm Ten26 Health Group. He brings more than 20 years of hospice management experience, including roles such as Hospice of Central Ohio’s CEO and chief business development and growth officer at Ohio’s Hospice, among others.

Hamilton will play a pivotal role in shaping the hospice provider’s trajectory, according to Mary Flipse, board chair for Alive Hospice.

“Kerry is a respected hospice leader and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Alive team,” Flipse said in an announcement shared with Hospice News. “His strategic vision, proven record of operational excellence and sheer passion for this work make him the perfect fit to effectively guide Alive.”

Established in 1975, Alive Hospice provides end-of-life and palliative care across central Tennessee.

Hamilton’s hiring comes one year after Alive’s previous CEO Kimberly Goessele stepped down, which closely followed rumors that the hospice was mulling a potential sale to a for-profit entity. Alive received a “tremendous outpouring” of community support to remain a nonprofit organization, ultimately deciding not to sell off its assets, the organization indicated in a statement.

With that decision made, Alive moved forward on the search for new executive leadership who shared its future vision, according to founders and board members David and Lynn Barton

“When we founded Alive, our mission was to establish an organization that would serve the Middle Tennessee community by providing loving, high-quality end-of-life care to patients and their families,” the Bartons said. “For nearly 50 years, this organization has delivered on that mission. We are pleased that this board shares our vision for Alive’s future as a nonprofit organization and we are confident that

Kerry’s leadership will position Alive to serve patients and families for many years to come.”

New CEO Takes Helm at Angela Hospice

Michigan-based Angela Hospice’s President and CEO Marti Coplai has announced plans to retire this year after nearly a decade at its helm.

Coplia is succeeded by Jamie LaLonde, the hospice’s executive director, who will ascend to the role in December. LaLonde became director of the hospice’s Angela First Care program in 2021, moving up in the ranks to her current position a year later. She previously served as administrator of memory care and resident services at Glacier Hills Retirement Community.

“Jamie’s deep connection to our mission, the patients, the staff, volunteers and desired growth make her the ideal next leader of Angela Hospice,” said Dr. Debbie Dunn, board chair, and provost and vice president of academic administration at Madonna University, in a statement. “Her experience combined with her passion to propel our mission, and dedication to innovation and exceptional quality care for our community, makes her invaluable for taking Angela Hospice into the future.”

Angela’s Hospice provides end-of-life care to adult and pediatric patient populations. Established in 1985, the faith-based nonprofit also offers palliative care, grief support and virtual telehealth hospice services to caregivers and patients.

Coplia joined Angela Hospice in 2015 as its executive director, stepping into her current role in 2019. She has led the organization’s expansion across Oakland County, Michigan, including the recent launch of a new 15-bed hospice unit at Lourdes Senior Community, among other growth and sustainability initiatives.

LaLonde aided in the hospice’s design of its palliative care program structure, leading its daily operations. She’ll be charged with expanding Angela Hospice’s scope of hospice, grief care and educational services.

Trinity Health’s CEO of Continuing Care

Trinity Health has named Daniel Drake as CEO of three of the Michigan-headquartered health system’s continuing care organizations.

Effective August 1, Drake will take the reigns of Trinity Health Senior Communities, Trinity Health At Home and Trinity Health Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). He joined the faith-based nonprofit health system in 2014, bringing roughly 25 years of experience in long-term and community-based services.

“We are confident that Dan will elevate the quality of care we provide to our communities,” Ben Carter, Trinity Health’s executive vice president and COO, said in an announcement shared with Hospice News. “Our continuing care organizations are essential to fulfilling our mission and unifying these organizations under one leader will enable us to make even greater strides in service excellence and community impact.”

Trinity Health’s services include home health, hospice and PACE programs. Headquartered in Michigan, the health system provides care across 27 states, operating 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations and 136 urgent care sites nationwide.

Drake will oversee more than 20 programs across 12 states within Trinity Health’s service region. He has previously helped expand home health and PACE services across the health system’s Mid-Atlantic region.

Trinity Health’s overall operating operating revenue is expected to reach $17.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an 11.4% rise year-over-year, according to the organization’s financial statements. The revenue growth was largely driven by its acquisitions of both Iowa-based MercyOne and North Ottawa Community Health System in 2022, followed by the purchase of Genesis Health System the following year. Picking up these assets contributed $1.0 billion of the revenue increase, Trinity Health stated.

New Day Healthcare Announces Strategic Executive

New Day Healthcare has appointed Jeff Bonham as its senior leadership executive and operations project specialist.

Bonham recently served as senior vice president of home health at Empath Health, which included strategic planning oversight and ensuring quality care delivery.

“Bringing Jeff on board is a huge lift for New Day as we continue to ‘Burn the Ships’ and change the way home health care is delivered,” CEO G. Scott Herman said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “Jeff has an extensive history with our team and is an outstanding leader driven by operational excellence. He is perfect for this endeavor, and I am thrilled the organization has evolved to a level we are able to capture his expertise.”

Founded in 2020, New Day Healthcare provides home health and hospice across 30 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Bonham will lead the home health care provider’s strategic initiatives in the development of a virtual Medicare Advantage model in its Texas markets. The company recently launched a new virtual business in that region after forming a partnership with a long-term therapy staffing company.