Adena Health, ASHN Form Hospice, Home Health JV

The Ohio-based health system Adena Health has unveiled a hospice and home health joint venture with Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN).

The JV, branded as Adena Home Health and Hospice, will launch next month, providing care to seriously and terminally ill patients in south central and southern Ohio. The fledging provider is jointly owned by Adena Health and ASHN.

“This is an exciting and significant step forward in our home health and hospice care delivery,” said Adena Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Shaheed Koury, in a statement. “Building on our long-standing commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care to our communities and leveraging the breadth and experience of Alternate Solutions Health Network, our caregivers will be well-positioned to offer patients even more convenient and personalized care options.”

Founded in 1999, ASHN provides home health and hospice services predominantly through partnerships with multi-facility health systems nationwide, similar to its new Adena JV. The company currently has partnerships with 44 health systems and more than 90 with home health and hospice providers.

Adena Health System operates four Ohio hospitals with a total of 341 beds, as well as six regional clinics, a medical group, behavioral health services and a charitable foundation, among others. The health system currently employs more than 4,000 workers.

Demographics are driving a need for serious illness and end-of-life care in Ohio. State agencies project that by 2050 seniors 65 and older will represent nearly a quarter (24.1%) of the Buckeye State’s overall population. This is a rise from 17.8% currently, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among the states, Ohio is in the top half when it comes to hospice utilization. In 2021, close to 80,150 Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio utilized the hospice benefit, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). California saw the most hospice utilization that year, with 156,000 beneficiaries electing these services.

“Partnering with Adena Health marks a new chapter in home health and hospice delivery, blending Alternate Solution Health Networks’ expertise with Adena’s esteemed legacy of service,” said Everett Neal, president of ASHN, in a statement. “As we partner together, we’re not just building a brighter future; we’re building on a foundation of unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of these cherished communities.”