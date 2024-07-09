Primary, Palliative Provider HarmonyCares Gains $200M Investment

The home-based care provider HarmonyCares, a leading provider of value-based in-home has secured $200 million in a new funding round.
HarmonyCares offers palliative care, home-based primary care, home health, hospice, radiology and other services to more than 70,000 patients in 15 states through value-based partnerships with Medicare Advantage plans and Accountable Care Organizations.
“There is an urgent need to expand access to longitudinal care, particularly as many patients across the United States are already struggling to get the care they need,” said Matthew Chance, CEO of HarmonyCares, in a statement. “This latest investment enables us to double-down on our commitment to expand access to value-based care for patients with complex clinical and social needs and who often have limited access to care, resources or even family nearby.”
The company plans to use the infusion of capital to expand to new geographies and develop new technologies designed to improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, according to a statement.
The funding round was led by General Catalyst, McKesson Ventures and an unnamed large national payer. Other participants included K2 HealthVentures, Rubicon Founders, Valtruis, HLM Capital and Oak HC/FT.
HarmonyCares’ physician-led interdisciplinary teams include more than 175 primary care providers, nurse care managers, social workers, pharmacists and 24-7 on-call support for patients.
“Health care today lacks a platform at scale that comprehensively delivers services to our most complex patients in the convenience of their home,” Chris Bischoff, managing director at General Catalyst, said in a statement. “HarmonyCares is well on this journey and actively manages our most vulnerable patients in an economic model where incentives are aligned.”