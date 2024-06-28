Elara Caring Acquires Caregivers Home Health

Dallas-based senior care provider Elara Caring has acquired Caregivers Home Health, expanding its footprint in Kansas and Iowa.

Founded in 2004, Topeka, Kansas-headquartered Caregivers Home Health is a privately owned, 150-person home health company with additional locations centered in Garden City, Kansas, Centerville, Iowa and Chariton, Iowa.

“We are excited to welcome our new caregivers and patients in Kansas and Iowa,” said Scott Powers, CEO and chairman of Elara Caring, in a statement. “Our relationship-based approach and value-based care mode – combined with our innovative care delivery – has improved patient outcomes in communities nationwide.”

The deal marks Elara Caring’s first foray into the Iowa market.

The company currently offers value-based home health, hospice, personal care services, behavioral health and palliative care from 200 locations throughout 18 states. Elara Caring’s clinicians serve more than 60,000 patients.

This is the latest in a string of transactions for Elara Caring. In 2023, the company expanded into Rhode Island with the acquisition of Assisted Daily Living. Elara Caring also acquired Illinois-based American Family Home Health last year..

“We have a great reputation for care in the communities we serve. Our patients love us and providers rely on us. We would only hand over the reins to a partner in whom we have absolute faith. Elara is that organization,” said Ed Schulte, CEO and President of Caregivers Home Health, in a statement. “Our team members, patients, and referral partners are in good hands.”