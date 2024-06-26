Seven Oaks Health Appoints New President, CMO

Big Bend Hospice has appointed new c-suite leaders for its newly formed parent company, Seven Oaks Health, which oversees its palliative care arm.
The nonprofit has tapped Jon Wood to become president of Seven Oaks Health. Previously, he was COO of Big Bend Hospice. Big Bend has also promoted its medical director, Dr. Deborah Morris, to chief medical officer of Seven Oaks.
Wood joined Big Bend Hospice in 2017 as a consultant, later becoming CFO and ultimately the COO.
“Jon Wood’s promotion is a testament to his dedication, leadership and vision,” said Bill Wertman, CEO of Big Bend Hospice and Seven Oaks Health, in a statement. “His proven track record in shaping health care delivery will be instrumental in driving our mission forward, reimagining health care for those in need.”
Wood has worked for more than 20 years in the health care space, including roles at large for-profit hospital systems and non-profit community-based organizations.
Seven Oaks Health emerged from a collaboration for transitional care between Florida-based Big Bend Hospice (BBH) and the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) system.
Big Bend Hospice established Seven Oaks Health in 2021. Recently, TMH entered into an affiliation agreement with Seven Oaks Health. The combined organization will be working over the next five years to build a larger value-based network to provide transitional and palliative care, social determinants support, as well as care navigation and other services.
The partnership establishes a network of interconnected health care services intended to facilitate seamless patient transitions between settings, including physical therapy, chronic disease management and hospice care. Over time, the organizations plan to expand the number of available services.
Both partners will contribute strategic guidance to the program, with Big Bend Hospice managing the operations, business development and clinical services.
Morris, Seven Oaks Health’s new CMO, is board-certified in internal medicine and hospice and palliative medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She has been recognized as a “Top Doc” in hospice and palliative medicine by Coastal Virginia Magazine.
Before coming to Big Bend Hospice, she served as medical director at multiple hospice and palliative care organizations in Virginia while also teaching at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
“Dr. Morris’ dedication, expertise and leadership have been instrumental in building our hospice and palliative care practice into a model for exceptional patient-centered care,” Wertman said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have her at the helm of our medical team at Seven Oaks Health, where she will continue to make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”