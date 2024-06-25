Home Oxygen Company Acquires Community Hospice & Health Services’ DME Division

The durable medical equipment provider Home Oxygen Company has completed an asset purchase of the DME division of California-based Community Hospice & Health Services.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, closed June 15. Financial terms were undisclosed. The acquired division is “believed to be” among the last hospice-owned DME companies in California, according to a press release emailed to Hospice News.

“We are honored to service Community Hospice & Health Care patients,” Andrea Ewert, CEO of Home Oxygen Company said in a statement.

Home Oxygen Company has also moved its warehouse to a larger 10,000-square-foot distribution center to accommodate its expanded business. The new center will serve the Sacramento and San Francisco areas.

More patients elect hospice in California than in any other state. Close to 156,000 people enrolled in the benefit during 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Florida followed close behind with more than 154,000.