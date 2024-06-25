Garnet Health Shutters Palliative Care Program

New York state-based Garnet Health has announced a restructuring plan that spells the demise of its inpatient palliative care services.
The plan includes layoffs of about 1% of the health system’s workforce, numbering 26 employees. This is estimated to save Garnett $4.6 million in salaries and benefits.
“[Garnet] continues to be challenged with significant labor expenses, inflation on supplies and equipment, and low payor reimbursement rates,” the health system indicated in a statement.
The restructuring is the result of financial headwinds, including decreased demand. Patient volumes are gradually increasing, but not yet to pre-pandemic levels, the company stated in an announcement.
In addition to ending palliative care, Garnet is transferring physicians from its outpatient services business to its infectious disease practice. This is intended to bolster inpatient resources while reducing outpatient capacity, again due to lower demand.
The company is also removing medical directors from three local post-acute care facilities.
Garnet’s portfolio includes two hospitals, as well as a physician group, urgent care services and two charitable foundations.
“We made a commitment to the communities we serve, as well as to our organization, to leverage opportunities that provide growth and stability so we can continue to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional healthcare for generations to come,” said Jonathan Schiller, president and CEO for Garnet Health, in a statement.