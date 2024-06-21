Bristol Hospice Enters Mississippi Market with Mid-Delta Hospice Acquisition

Bristol Hospice has acquired Mississippi-based Mid-Delta Hospice, a move that marked its entry into the state.

The decision to launch services in a new state came with growing recognition around rising demand for home health and hospice care, according to Bristol Hospice CEO and President Alex Mauricio. The acquisition helps pave the way for expanded hospice access and future sustainable growth of these services across communities in Mississippi, Mauricio stated.

“Our combined team will be made up of the most talented and compassionate professionals who

are committed to maintaining the highest clinical standards while continuing to expand Bristol

Hospice across new and existing communities,” Mauricio said in a statement. “This team will change the way hospice is done in Mississippi forever.”

The Mid-Delta acquisition expands Utah-headquartered Bristol Hospice’s geographic presence across 18 states. Established in 2006, the hospice provider also offers palliative care, a veterans program, sleep assistance services, bereavement support and a dementia care program dubbed Bright Moments.

The transaction involves the hospice assets of Mid-Delta Home Health, Hospice and DME. The provider offers hospice, home health and durable medical equipment (DME) services across a large portion of Mississippi.

Established in 1978, Mid-Delta was launched by founder and president Clara Reed, PhD and registered nurse. The nonprofit faith-based organization provides hospice in 27 counties statewide.

The hospice’s established presence in the state and their reputation for quality were main drivers of the acquisition, according to Mauricio.

“Mid-Delta Hospice has a very special history and outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional patient care throughout the great state of Mississippi,” Mauricio said. “Sitting down with Dr. Reed, I was inspired by her story and the desire to serve her community through the home health and hospice benefit. We respect and are grateful for the opportunity to carry on her legacy.”

Similar to national trends, demographics are driving demand for hospice in Mississippi. Seniors 65 and older are projected to represent more than a quarter (25.3%) of the Magnolia State’s overall population by 2030, a rise from 17.5% currently, according to projections from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization runs low in Mississippi compared to national averages. An estimated 19,008 Medicare decedents in the state utilized the hospice benefit in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). California and Florida held the highest hospice utilization rates that year, at 156,000 and 154,521 decedents, respectively.