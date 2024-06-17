Hospices Shaking Up Executive Teams

Blue Ridge Hospice Welcomes New VP of IT

Virginia-based Blue Ridge Hospice has named Mohamad Hamad as its new vice president of information technology.

Hamad will be responsible for implementing new technologies at the hospice organization that create operational efficiencies, improve patient care delivery and support its strategic initiatives.

Technology will play a key role in Blue Ridge Hospice’s ability to grow and sustain its services in the face of rising demand, according to President and CEO Jason Parsons.

Advertisement

“We welcome Mohamad Hamad to our senior leadership team,” Parsons told local news. “His IT experience and dedication to leveraging technology to improve patient care and optimizing operations make him an ideal fit for our organization. As we continue to grow and expand our services to meet the needs of our communities, Mohamad’s leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring we provide the highest quality of care to our patients and their loved ones.”

Hamad has nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit cybersecurity and IT operations. He previously served in various IT management roles at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), behavioral science organization Rare and the American Councils for International Education, among other organizations.

Blue Ridge Hospice’s growth sights are set on expanding patient reach across its geographic service region, Parsons previously told Hospice News.. Established in 1981, the community-based nonprofit hospice serves eight counties in Virginia. Its current census hovers around 340 patients, with expectations to swell this volume up to 400 through expanded hospice and palliative care services and its new Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) set to launch this year.

Advertisement

AMOREM Taps New Directors

AMOREM recently announced the appointment of two new executives at the North Carolina-based organization.

Conlee Fisher Clark has become its new director of growth. Fisher Clark has more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit hospice and palliative care.

“”We are so excited to have Conlee join AMOREM,” Kerri McFalls, vice president of community engagement at AMOREM, said in a recent press release. “Conlee has established strong partnerships with our referral partners in the communities that we serve. Her leadership and knowledge will help ensure that AMOREM is providing the right care at the right time to our patients and their families.”

AMOREM serves 12 counties in the northwest region of its home state. The nonprofit hospice provider also offers palliative care, grief support and advance care planning services.

The hospice also recently named Ashley Edwards as its director of development. Edwards previously served as a fund development specialist at the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. Prior to that, she held operational and quality management positions at U.S. Bank.

Edwards oversees all aspects of fundraising and philanthropic efforts at AMOREM, including an $8 million campaign to build a new inpatient center in Boone, North Carolina.

“Ashley’s drive and passion for AMOREM’s mission is evident in the way that she interacts with her peers, patients, families and our community,” McFalls said in a company announcement. “We feel so fortunate to have someone of her skill set and caliber at AMOREM. She is already doing wonderful things for the communities that we serve, and I can’t wait to see the impact she will have in the future.”

YoloCares Names New Board Chair

California-based YoloCares has tapped Jackie Clark as its new board chair.

Clark has served as a board member of the nonprofit hospice provider since 2022, and from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, Clark served as a board member from 2014 to 2018 before returning to her post in 2022. As a registered nurse with more than 30 years of extensive experience in clinical administration, Clark is an asset to the agency’s leadership.

Clark has been a registered nurse with more than 30 years of experience in clinical administration. She was formerly the CEO of the California Correctional Healthcare Facility Stockton and California Medical Facilities (CCHS), which serves roughly 5,000 incarcerated patients annually. Clark also served as the deputy director of clinical operations at CCHS.

“We are pleased to see Clark assume the position of board chair, her unique background in health care administration coupled with her personal experience in direct patient care offer the agency a level of expertise that is difficult to come by,” YoloCares CEO Craig Dresang said in a statement emailed to Hospice News.

YoloCares is an affiliate of the California Hospice Network, a group of nonprofit hospice providers in the state. In addition to her role at YoloCares, Clark will also serve as a board representative for the California Hospice Network.

YoloCares provides hospice, palliative and supportive care, bereavement services and operates an adult day program across five counties in California. It also offers educational resources for hospice clinicians and professionals through its programming at YoloCares University.

Throughout her tenure at the organization, Clark has helped to expand YoloCare’s services for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia-related conditions. She also helped to grow the organization’s peer support and volunteer training programs aimed at assisting hospice patients.

Executive Shifts at Empath Health

Empath Health is making moves among its c-suite executives following its recently completed affiliation with Trustbridge.

The post-acute provider in April expanded its existing presence in Florida by affiliating with Trustbridge’s hospice brands, Hospice by the Sea and Hospice of Palm County Beach. Empath offers hospice through several brands such as Suncoast Hospice, Suncoast Hospice of Hillsborough, Tidewell Hospice and Hospice of Marion County.

Empath’s changes included the promotion of Tarrah Lowry as its new COO, who also serves as interim president of Trustbridge. Lowry has led Trustbridge since 2021, previously serving in executive roles at Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care for roughly 13 years prior to that.

Additionally, Bivek Pathak has become Empath Health’s chief information and digital strategy officer after holding a similar position at Trustbridge since 2013. He was also senior director of information at Hospice by the Sea.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tarrah and Bivek to our c-team,” Empath Health CEO Jonathan Fleece told local news. “Their leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand our services and enhance the quality of care we provide. With their expertise, we are well-positioned to achieve our mission of full life care for all.”

In addition to hospice, Empath offers home health, personal and palliative care. The nonprofit organization also provides grief support, advance care planning, pharmacy and durable medical equipment (DME) services, sexual health and veterans programs.

The affiliation with Trustbridge boosted Empath’s daily census to nearly 5,000 patients, with the organization serving an estimated 1-in-5 hospice patients across the state of Florida.