Palliative Care News

Dana-Farber’s New Push to Integrate Palliative, Behavioral Services in Cancer Care

By Audrie Martin| April 2, 2024

Audrie Martin

Audrie Bretl Martin is an Illinois-based communicator and a lover of all things pop culture. She has written for various types of industries including travel, health care, and manufacturing since 1999. Her personal interests include true crime documentaries, horror movies and traveling.