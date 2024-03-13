Palliative Care News

Palliative Care Integration on the Rise

By Jim Parker| March 13, 2024

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is a subculture of one. Swashbuckling feats of high adventure bring a joyful tear to his salty eye. A Chicago-based journalist who has covered health care and public policy since 2000, his personal interests include fire performance, the culinary arts, literature, and general geekery.